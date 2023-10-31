Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BOJ And China PMI Disappoint, EMU Q2 Growth And October Inflation Softer Than Expected

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • BoJ softened its 1.0% cap on the 10-year, while lifting its core CPI forecast this fiscal year and next. The yen was sold, and the dollar has returned to the JPY150.75 area.
  • The eurozone contracted by 0.1% in Q3, while October CPI came in below expectations at 2.9%. The greenback is softer against most of the other G10 currencies.
  • The Chinese yuan is softer but in an exceptionally narrow range following the softer-than-expected PMI. Most other EM currencies are firmer.
  • Japanese equities rose, but most of the large bourses in the region traded heavier.
  • European stocks are extending yesterday's gains, and US index futures are narrowly mixed.

Overview

The Bank of Japan softened its 1.0% cap on the 10-year, while lifting its core CPI forecast this fiscal year and next. This disappointed many who anticipated a bolder move to exit the extraordinary monetary policy. The yen

This article was written by

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

