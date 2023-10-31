Tramino

The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) has recently seen a pullback in its stock price, after showing declining revenue and profit growth Q/Q. Amid macroeconomic shifts and higher interest rates, uncertainty is surrounding discretionary consumer spending in general and car financing too. In this article we want present why at current prices, the Mercedes-Benz stock shows good upside potential.

Q3 Earnings

For Q3 2023, Mercedes-Benz posted revenue of ~37.2b € and a net profit of ~3.7b €, representing earnings per share of ~3.44€ for the quarter. For the first nine months of 2023, the company posted revenue of ~113b € and a net profit of ~11.4b €, representing revenue growth of ~4% and net profit growth of ~5% Y/Y.

Especially sales of the company's top-end car models like the G-Class or its Maybach models help drive a net profit margin of ~10% for the group. Revenues and unit sales have declined slightly in Q3 both Y/Y and Q/Q and the company reiterated their outlook of a group revenue "at prior-year level" for full year 2023.

In February 2023 the company announced plans to purchase shares worth up to 4b € over a period of 2 years starting March 2023. In the first nine months of September 2023, Mercedes-Benz conducted share buybacks of ~1.3b €, resulting in a return to shareholders through buybacks of over 2.2% for the first nine months of 2023. Adding the dividend of 5.2€ per share the company paid out earlier this year, this puts the return for the year so far at over 11% at current share prices.

Stock Price

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Price in Euro (Yahoo Finance)

After a ~27% pullback from the 2023 highs of ~76.1€ the shares currently trade at ~55.6€. At current prices, the company trades at a TTM P/E of under 4. Compared with peer German luxury car manufacturers BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) trading at a TTM P/E of ~4.9 and Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRY) trading at a TTM P/E of almost 14, Mercedes-Benz stock seems undervalued after the pullback based on the P/E ratio.

At current stock prices, Mercedes-Benz is trading at a price-to-book ratio of ~0.66. With intangibles of only ~17b €, the price-to-tangible-book ratio is ~0.8.

Potential Upside

The company is executing on a strategy to increasingly focus on their top-end segment. The company plans to grow the sales share of the "Top-End" segment by ~60% by 2026. With this focus, the company successfully offset inflationary pressure since the pandemic and gained pricing power.

Being one of the most prestigious car brands in the world, the 100 year-old company continues to be synonymous with luxury and quality in many consumers' minds. The brand certainly helps the company execute on their shift to focus more on the "Top-End"-segment and maintain pricing power. For 2023 the brand value alone for the Mercedes-Benz brand is estimated to be ~$24b.

We believe this focus on the luxury segment allows the company to further post solid margins. With the company still posting outlook at prior-year level, we believe there is a good potential upside for the stock price without any external shocks affecting performance.

At a current TTM price-to-cash-flow of 3.53, the company also has plenty of capital to use for potential debt-reduction in case of further interest-rate pressure, continue their shareholder distributions of over 11% and continue invest into future growth.

Without further growth in the next twelve months, an upwards correction to a P/E ratio of just under 6, means upside potential (ignoring dividends) of ~50%. Such an upside move would put the stock at a price-to-book of just under 1. With current shareholder distribution, the total return would still be over 7% after such an upside move.

Risks

With increasing regulatory and market pressures forcing legacy car manufacturers to shift to focus on electric vehicles, there is also a risk of companies like Mercedes-Benz not being able to pull-off the shift and lose market share to EV-focused manufacturers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Even though the company was able to largely offset pandemic-induced supply-chain issues through pricing power in the past, amid geo-political tensions, supply-chain disruptions for important parts like semiconductors or resources like lithium and steel could still affect the company's ability to economically produce cars in the future.

The highest risk in our opinion, is the risk of slowing consumer demand for luxury cars. Amid uncertainties in consumer discretionary-spending and also higher-interest rates, demand could further slow.

Conclusion

At current prices, absent an external shock, the stock of Mercedes-Benz seems undervalued. Even though there are still broader macro-economic uncertainties that might affect the company's future growth, the company continues to show good pricing power due to an increasing focus on the luxury segment.

While we recognise several risk factors potentially affecting the company, we do believe that at current prices, the company's shares have a favourable risk/reward ratio for long-term investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.