REITs Or Private Equity Real Estate?

During the past five years, private equity has successfully painted the picture that it is somehow less volatile than public stocks. This is a false notion predicated on the wrong barometer.

The referenced volatility is related to market pricing.

Actual volatility is related to fundamentals.

Private equity real estate has essentially the same underlying business as public REITs. Thus, the volatility is the same, fundamentally.

The difference is that with private equity the volatility is not visible to investors - at least not until it is too late.

This article will detail the distortions in performance between public and private equity. Fully understanding this concept is rewarding because it is an excellent tool for knowing when to invest in public markets versus in private equity.

3 distortions in performance reporting of private equity

Flawed definition of volatility Net Asset Value (NAV) versus price return comparisons Lagged NAV changes

A flawed concept of volatility/risk

In colloquial English, risk means something different than it does in finance.

To most people, risk in investing means some combination of the likelihood of loss of capital and the magnitude of potential loss of capital on a permanent basis.

I think this is the correct definition of risky.

Financial academia defines risk differently (measured primarily by standard deviation) and I think in a way that loses some of the meaning of the word. Financial academia forms a great basis for understanding markets. However, much of financial theory is based on an assumption of efficient markets.

This shows up in various ways, for example in the definition of risk which is firmly rooted in the standard deviation of returns.

It looks at the volatility of price movement rather than the chance of failure. Due to the efficient market assumption of financial academia, it simply assumes that price movement is reflective of some sort of failure. In other words, if a stock loses 30% of its price it assumes it has lost 30% of its value.

Sometimes price movements are related to actual fundamental value change but not always.

Private equity has been successfully using the different meanings of risk to raise capital. I cannot determine whether this is intentional or not, but it is happening and I think investors are getting blindsided by it.

Private equity has successfully painted the picture of the public stock market as being volatile with the idea being that private equity allows one to avoid that volatility. This concept is ubiquitous in their capital-raising efforts.

This angle is perhaps most directly illustrated in the Kal Penn Yieldstreet commercial in which he is riding the public market roller coaster until he discovers Yieldstreet which allows him to avoid that volatility.

ispot

Various versions of the commercial can be found here

Blackstone (BX) uses the same concept in a more post-hoc way through performance comparisons with the public market.

CEO Stephen Schwarzman on 3Q23 earnings call

"Result is that nearly all of our flagship strategies outperformed market indices in the third quarter"

COO, Jonathan Gray, on the same call said:

"Starting with investment performance, our funds generated positive appreciation overall in the third quarter compared to declines in nearly all major market indices with significant strength in private credit, infrastructure and life sciences"

While technically correct statements, Blackstone is comparing apples to oranges.

Blackstone's reported performance in the private vehicles is roughly its NAV appreciation + dividend and the referenced public market performance is its price change + dividend.

A significant portion of Blackstone's real estate in its funds is industrial, so we can use industrial REIT, Prologis (PLD), as a public proxy to illustrate the error in this method of performance reporting.

The vast difference between NAV change and price change

For this comparison, I will be using the timeframe of 12/1/2021 through today (10/23/23) because this is the period in which an immense disparity has built up between price performance and NAV performance.

It is precisely this disparity that is allowing private equity to report such significant outperformance.

Here is Prologis' total return over that period; negative 29%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

In contrast here is Prologis' NAV performance over the same time period; up 6%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The NAV performance is more or less what BX reports. So you can see that with Prologis its private equity style reporting would beat its public market performance by a whopping 35%

This is of course a distortion because Prologis is the same company whether its performance is based on NAV or based on market price.

What caused this disparity?

Well, with price down and NAV up, we can infer that the price to NAV ratio declined. It did.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Prologis went from trading at 125% of NAV in December of 2021 to 80% of NAV today.

So which is correct, the public performance or the NAV performance?

I would argue that the NAV performance is closer to economic reality because it represents actual fundamentals.

There were two main components that influenced Prologis' NAV.

Cap rates increased NOI increased

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Cap rates on Prologis' assets went from 4% to about 4.5%.

All else equal, higher cap rates would lower NAV, but in this case, net operating income (NOI) increased materially.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

NOI increased by enough to more than offset the increase in cap rates such that NAV increased despite the increase in cap rates.

As both cap rates and NOI directly influence the actual value of properties, I think NAV is a better metric for determining value than market price.

It seems reasonable to me that PLD is worth more today than it was at the end of 2021 given that the net operating income has increased so much.

The 29% negative return is merely the result of PLD moving from what was likely overpriced in 2021 to what looks to be underpriced today.

In that sense, private equity is reporting the correct way.

The misinformation, in my opinion, is in comparing their NAV number with the price change number of public markets.

Note that this is not a phenomenon isolated to Prologis. The Dow Jones Equity REIT index now trades at just over 80% of NAV.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Fundamental performance has been moderate while price performance has been abysmal.

It is quite easy for private equity real estate to report outperformance when they are comparing fundamental performance to market price performance in this time period.

Thus, one should take claims of private equity outperformance with an enormous grain of salt.

Private and public equity risks are essentially the same

Fundamentally they are doing the same thing.

Blackstone, through its private funds, buys properties and collects the NOI

Public REITs buy properties and collect the NOI.

The revenues are going to be subject to all the same drivers. Interest rates affect both categories. GDP changes affect both categories. Sector-level property performance affects both categories.

The myth I am trying to bust here is the one put forth by private equity in its effort to raise AUM that private is somehow protected from the volatility of public markets.

It is not.

They are hit by all the same risk factors and helped by all the same favorable events.

The difference is just that private equity investors don't see the changes in real-time via market pricing.

The market is forward looking while NAV reporting is quite lagged. If there are major problems, public market investors will see them immediately due to the price change whereas the NAV of private investments may take a very long time to show damage.

That doesn't strike me as less volatile. Sticking one's head in the sand does not prevent whatever dangers are lurking ahead. It might help one sleep better, but the risks are still there.

So which is better, public real estate or private equity real estate?

There are two major differences to pay attention to in allocating one's capital.

Expenses Pricing

Both private and public can have egregious expenses. High upfront fees or large performance-based fees can be a red flag for private while excessive G&A or other overhead can be a red flag for public investments.

In either case, the investor should do enough due diligence to understand all the expenses involved.

Assuming the investments are operating lean on expenses/fees and have strong business plans, either public or private can be great investments. The key is entry pricing.

Since private investment vehicles are priced on NAV, they might be the better value when public REITs are trading above NAV. Conversely, when public REITs are trading at a discount to NAV, public is probably the better investment.

Presently the public REIT index is trading at about 80% of NAV. The median public REIT is even cheaper at 70.5% of NAV.

Thus, at the present moment, I think it is much better to buy public REITs than private equity real estate vehicles. The concept is quite simple. Don't pay 100% of NAV when you can buy nearly the same thing for 80% or lower if you select wisely.

Going forward I think public REITs will substantially outperform private real estate investments.

Wrapping it up

Don't be fooled into thinking private is somehow less volatile or risky. The fundamental risks are really quite similar. The choice between public or private should be based on relative valuation and right now publicly traded REITs are a much better deal.