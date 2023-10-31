Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lenovo Unites Businesses And AI Strategy

Oct. 31, 2023 9:00 AM ETLenovo Group Limited (LNVGY), LNVGF
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • At a recent analyst event, Lenovo told a unified story about its various product offerings by describing some of the shared technologies and other synergies that have occurred between its different groups.
  • At last week’s Lenovo Tech World event, the company introduced a range of products and concepts, and it unveiled an AI strategy it is calling "AI for All."
  • AI for All integrates elements from smartphone and PC client devices, through servers, other data center hardware and even services in a strategy the company cleverly call "from pocket to cloud."
  • For enterprises, some of the biggest news was about the expansion of partnerships with chip giants AMD and Nvidia.

Lenovo Computer Shop

tbradford

When a company is particularly well-known for one category of product, it is often challenging to get people to better understand the company’s broader strategy and perspective. Such is the case with Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF), a

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.12K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LNVGY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNVGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LNVGY
--
LNVGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.