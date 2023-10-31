The Bull-Bear Debate
Summary
- Stocks rallied from technical support levels after recent corrections, supported by positive developments in oil prices, labor deals, and no government shutdown.
- Bears are skeptical of a year-end rally, citing falling earnings revisions and fading confidence, but consumer net worth and real wages suggest otherwise.
- The debate is whether the recent correction is a common occurrence in bull markets or the start of another bear market.
Stocks rallied sharply yesterday from key technical support levels after the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 both completed 10% corrections last week. The rally was not purely technical, as there were several positive developments on the fundamental front. Oil prices fell sharply and have now wiped out all the gains since the war in the Middle East began. General Motors reached a tentative labor deal with the UAW to end the auto strike. Lastly, economists at Goldman Sachs no longer see a government shutdown taking place between now and year end. Those were three foreboding headwinds to a year-end rally that seem to be fading.
Regardless, the recent correction has awakened Wall Street’s bears from hibernation. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson asserted that “chances of a fourth-quarter rally have fallen considerably.” due to “falling earnings revisions and fading consumer and business confidence.” In fact, many bears are now saying that the bull market of the past year never happened, which suggests that a recession will soon follow, but I continue to think consumers have another idea. We learned this month that consumer net worth realized the largest three-year increase on record from 2019 to 2022 in data back to 1989, which was led by the youngest demographic.
This comes on the heels of a report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) that updated national economic data by lowering the savings rate prior to the pandemic and increasing it in 2020 and 2021 to reflect changes in the way the BEA accounts for income from mutual funds and REITS. The net effect was a boost to excess savings projections from $600 billion to $1 trillion by Wall Street economists. Consumers started 2023 with a record increase in net worth over the prior three years, due to rising home values, stock market appreciation, and government transfer payments. This is largely why FICO reported yesterday that the average credit score rose in April of this year to the highest level ever recorded by the financial data company.
Offsetting an inevitable decline in excess savings as we end this year is the fact that real wages are finally growing again. This is because the rate of inflation has fallen faster than the rate of wage growth, and real wages are the fuel for real consumer spending growth.
All of these factors help explain why the bear market ended last October, which bears like Mike Wilson did not forecast, and a recession never materialized. Yet the same bearish prognosticators who were telling us at the beginning of this year that a recession was inevitable and that we would retest last year’s lows are now repeating their forecast for 2024.
The debate boils down to whether we just experienced a correction, which are common during bull markets, or the first half (10%) of another bear market. It is an important distinction, because corrections have averaged approximately 14% over the past 50 years and lasted approximately four months. The rebounds that followed over the following six months averaged more than 17%.
I think another bear market decline in the S&P 500 requires a recession, which I do not see happening in 2024. My outlook for a soft landing has been based on the strength of consumer balance sheets and the labor market, despite the rise in interest rates. That leads me to the conclusion that tomorrow we will be in the fourth month of a correction that is closer to ending rather than half way through another bear market decline.
