Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm Q4 Earnings Preview: Headwinds, Risks, And New Products In Focus

Oct. 31, 2023 9:05 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)AAPL, AMD, ARM, INTC, MBLY, MSFT, NVDA, ON, TXN
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • Qualcomm Incorporated continues to face several headwinds, fueled mainly by a struggling economy and decreased consumer spending.
  • I expect Qualcomm’s fiscal Q4 data expected on November 1st post-market to reflect better customer inventories and a slight improvement in orders and shipments due to new device releases and the upcoming holiday season.
  • Recent developments in China make me somewhat weary of what to expect in 2024. Therefore, I am lowering my sales forecast for 2024 to limit downside risk.
  • Qualcomm's venture into the PC processor market with the Snapdragon X Elite has potential, but it faces challenges in penetrating the market dominated by AMD and Intel.
  • Despite short-term challenges, Qualcomm's healthy financials, including strong margins and ROE, and its ability to generate solid cash flows contribute to its excellent fundamental shape.

Qualcomm headquarters sign in San Diego, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

I maintain my buy rating on Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the announcement of the Snapdragon X Elite, the re-emergence of Huawei, and recent smartphone shipments data ahead of the fiscal Q4

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.47K Followers
Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QCOM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.