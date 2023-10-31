Cameco's Promising Outlook: Riding The Wave Of The Uranium Resurgence
Summary
- Cameco Corporation reports better-than-expected earnings of CAD$0.32 per share, highlighting the strong prospects of the company.
- Nuclear energy is a cost-effective and carbon-free solution for achieving sustainable development goals, making the nuclear sector an attractive investment.
- Cameco's stock is still undervalued at 17x next year's EPS, with the potential for significant growth in the future.
Investment Thesis
Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) just reported Q3 results of CAD$0.32 (approximately US$0.23), a big beat against the CAD$0.10 EPS analysts expected). It also declared another CAD$0.12 dividend.
As an unwavering bull of Cameco, you might expect me to be very pleased with this latest set of results.
And you'd be right. What I find ironic is that the energy transition is taking hold right before our eyes, and so few investors appear cognizant of this fact. The most illustrative insight to support this contention is that we are far from the $100 WTI prices (CL1:COM) of last year, while uranium prices are now at a 12-year high. A massive contrast.
Meanwhile, as you'll see, Cameco's prospects remain very strong, and the stock is still very attractively priced at 17x next year's EPS.
Why Invest in the Nuclear Sector?
Nuclear energy stands as a pivotal component in facilitating the global energy transition toward achieving the ambitious carbon emission reduction targets set for 2050.
Leveraging uranium as its fuel source, nuclear power presents a cost-effective, highly scalable, and carbon-free energy solution, offering a foundation for achieving sustainable development goals.
As countries seek (forced?) to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, nuclear energy emerges as a dependable source of base load power, providing a consistent electricity supply without generating greenhouse gas emissions.
Its capability to operate continuously, irrespective of weather conditions, makes it an ideal complement to intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar. With advanced technologies ensuring improved safety standards and the potential for advanced fuel recycling, nuclear energy stands on its own as a promising, low-carbon energy source, playing a vital role in the global transition toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape.
And as you can see above, uranium prices are moving higher correspondingly.
Cameco's Near-Term Prospects Discussed
As you know, Cameco's production schedule hit a snag a few months back that led to its production coming down by around 9%. This wasn't a huge reduction, but given that the stock had been on a tear, this forced the stock to take a breather.
Nevertheless, despite this reduction in production, given the strong uranium prices, Cameco was still able to raise its revenue outlook by 2%. Given everything that has already taken place in 2023, for Cameco to still have any juice left to upwards revise its revenue outlook clearly demonstrates just how favorable the uranium market environment is at present.
Cameco's Stock Valuation -- Not a Lot is Priced In, 17x Forward EPS
A lot of investors have made the assertion that Cameco is up 67% in 2023, therefore its prospects are already priced in. Please, allow me to make something clear. Looking back to where a share price was at the start of the year tells you nothing. Nothing about where it will be tomorrow, next month, or in 12 months.
All that matters is if the business's intrinsic value is expected to continue to grow. And how much is already priced in? Along these lines allow me to provide some tentative perspective.
According to my estimates, Cameco is likely to deliver approximately CAD$1.00 of EPS in 2023 ($0.72). This implies that its stock is at 53x this year's EPS.
However, we should only use this figure to provide a framework. Because the real money is made looking out to 2024.
Allow me to provide some further perspective. Cameco's EPS went from CAD$0.03 to CAD$0.32 in twelve months. A jump of more than 1,000% y/y. That's the power of operating leverage working in your favor. Where a 48% y/y increase in revenue can lead to such a dramatic jump in EPS.
If we extrapolate my rough estimate of CAD$1.00 of EPS this year and increase it by 200% in 2024, a feat that is meaningfully smaller than in 2023, but still very much within the realm of a likely scenario, all of a sudden in 2024 Cameco will make around CAD$3.00 ($2.17 in EPS). This puts Cameco priced at 17x forward EPS.
Now, to make something clear. I've not penciled in any heroics. After all, what I've described above about uranium's future is the start. We are just coming out of a 12-year low winter for uranium.
This rally is only getting started. And there are still a lot of doubters around. Once everyone ''believes'' in uranium's prospects, this stock will be priced at more than 50x forward EPS. In that context, paying 17x next year's EPS appears to be a very reasonable valuation.
Downside to Cameco?
In my opinion, Cameco's downside is that its business is hedged out.
As you can see above, in 2024, even if the price goes above $80 per lbs, it makes no difference in the grand scheme of things. Whereas an unhedged pure-play stock, for instance, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) would perform very strongly (disclosure: I'm long UEC).
Uranium Energy Corp. isn't the only unhedged North American uranium player. But my message is this. The same as you've just witnessed now with this massive amount of operating leverage from Cameco, you'd get this even more from those uranium players that have very high mining cost.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, it is evident that the uranium bull market is merely in its initial stages, with ample room for further growth and development.
Considering the current market landscape, paying 17x next year's EPS represents an incredibly appealing entry point for Cameco Corporation investors keen on capitalizing on the burgeoning opportunities within the nuclear sector.
Rather than dwelling on past performance, investors should remain forward-looking, acknowledging the potential and enduring value that the nuclear industry, particularly uranium-related investments, is poised to offer in the foreseeable future.
With the energy transition gathering momentum, embracing the promising trajectory of uranium's upward trend stands as a prudent move, one that's likely to yield substantial returns and contribute significantly to a sustainable and thriving energy landscape.
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on "the Great Energy Transition" - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Michael is long UEC. Deep Value Returns recommends UEC.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
