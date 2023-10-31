Universal Music Group: The Overpriced Picks-And-Shovels Approach To Music Streaming

AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

Here at Moats and Monopolies, we run a concentrated portfolio of high-quality compounding assets from across the world. This is shared publicly and openly on Seeking Alpha. We have been researching Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UNVGY) over the past few months and although we are not currently part owners in the company, it is within our investible universe. In this article, we'll dive into what the company does and why you might consider it as a proxy for Spotify (SPOT) and the music streaming industry in general, albeit we cannot recommend it at the moment due to its high valuation.

A Little History

The music industry had been in a slow state of decline in the early days of mass internet adoption. It had already had to deal with the threats of tapes being copied and pirated CDs being burned and distributed illegally - now it had to deal with entire libraries of its product being shared online and accessed by millions around the world. The rise of peer-to-peer sharing, BitTorrent and Napster pushed legality to the edge, but the music producers were powerless to do anything about it and the industry struggled over the next decade.

Necessity is the mother of invention they say: the roll-out of faster internet in homes across the world and the early stages of decent mobile internet with the launch of LTE in Scandinavia in 2009, meant that consumers now had the technological requirement to use the internet not just for text and pictures. At around the same time, smartphones were gaining traction, and Apple had recently released the first ever iPhone just a couple of years before in 2007. It was inevitable that someone would put all of these proliferating new technologies together - enter Daniel Eck and his new music streaming company: Spotify. It might sound like hyperbole, but Spotify really turned around the aging industry, and the convenience and user experience of having millions of our favorite songs instantly available to us completely revolutionized the creation, distribution, and consumption of music forever.

Business Model and Moat

With the development of cloud infrastructure and the increased convenience and capacity of streaming came changes to the way in which those who actually owned the music that we listen to get paid. In the pre-internet/20th century world, the major record labels made most of their money through the licensing of their IP (i.e. the music rights that it held), for example to television shows and movie soundtracks, and the distribution of physical media, first vinyl, then cassettes and latterly CDs.

Streaming has provided Universal Music Group with a wonderful new business model and effectively turned it into a pure-play music IP company. Whereas once they produced a physical product that may sell at retail price or find their way into bargain bins at your local music shop, now they piggyback on the work of major digital service providers (henceforth: DSPs), such as Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple Music in acquiring customers. In the past they had to deal with the seasonal pikes of sales around major holidays such as Christmas time and Mother's Day, whilst now streaming has made music consumption something that is available all of the time and to anyone who has a device and access to the internet.

The company effectively has main 2 divisions: Recorded music and Music publishing. Recorded music is the one you're probably picturing and is the much larger part of the company. It involves finding and signing artists, recording their music in studios, and then distributing it either physically in the form of CDs and Vinyl or most likely digitally, the latter of which gives them a small royalty payment each time a song is streamed through on a DSP. Music publishing is where the company seeks to purchase already recorded music, with a focus on the potentially lucrative back catalogues of major artists. Payment is based on large pots of revenues allocated by DSPs based on their own revenues and the number of consumers which is then distributed among the record labels subject to their individually negotiated license agreements.

Universal Music Group's moat is pretty straightforward to understand - it is its IP, i.e. the artists that have recorded with them and the artists whose back catalogues they have purchased the rights to. These include but are certainly not limited to: Taylor Swift whose recent tour is the 2nd highest grossing of all time, Drake, Billie Eilish, Sting, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Ariana Grande, U2, Coldplay and legendary bands The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. A further moat is created by a network effect - having some of the biggest acts and then being able to put them into huge projects such as the Barbie Movie Soundtrack and the new EA Sports football/soccer game means that the biggest new artists want to sign with Universal, and existing artists don't want to leave.

In an oligopolistic industry, where over two-thirds of the revenue comes from three major players, we like that Universal is the clear market leader with almost of third of all recorded music revenue.

The Rise and Rise of Music Streaming

Music streaming and in fact, all media streaming have long-term tailwinds from increased adoption of smartphones and accessibility to the internet. Despite the aforementioned growth of the music streaming industry, there is still plenty of growth left. Not only through the proliferation of direct potential consumers but also a myriad of indirect ones, for example, music played on major social media platforms or used for connected fitness services, such as Apple Fitness (AAPL) and Peloton (PTON).

Whether or not a 15% CAGR materializes or not, what is definite is that each of the major DSPs listed in the above infographic will have to negotiate with Universal Music Group for access to its artists and library of IP. Users of streaming services, particularly the lucrative premium memberships, expect all of their favorite artists to be available - as aforementioned, Universal holds so much talent, that its absence is unthinkable. This makes Universal a wonderful proxy or 'pick and shovels' play on the music streaming industry - they will get paid no matter which streaming services are successful, they do not have to aggressively market their product, and customer acquisition costs are absorbed by the DSPs themselves and not Universal.

Investment Risks

Universal is in a wonderful position to benefit from the proliferation of direct music streaming services; however, there are risks that a potential investor should consider.

Firstly, copyright and intellectual property, which is effectively what constitutes the company's competitive advantage, is complex. In the US, rights can be reclaimed by artists after 35 years, which might outlive an artist's initial popularity, but we're suckers for nostalgia - who would have thought that Stranger Things would make teenagers listen to Kate Bush or that the recent success of the movie biopic Bohemian Rhapsody would trigger a potential $1billion dollar battle for the rights to Queen's back catalogue? That 35-year window might sound like the peak of an artist's career, but Universal can still lose out should rights revert before a new surge of popularity.

Further, as these rights become more valuable due to streaming, artists could take up stronger legal challenges against the major music labels; for example, as the recent (failed) attempt from hundreds of artists to file a class action suit against Universal to reclaim the rights to their music. It is difficult to know where these proceedings may end up in the future, particularly with some artists becoming increasingly influential with the rise of social media creating a new wave of megastars, like the aforementioned and new billionaire, Taylor Swift.

Universal has also found itself as a plaintiff recently when it sued Google-backed AI company Anthropic, after its bots generated responses that included copyrighted lyrics. AI (or large language models) accumulate their 'knowledge' by scraping data from the internet. As they do so, it is likely that there will be messy litigation coming from a variety of directions, including the major record labels which will inevitably face AI-produced music that uses pieces of music or ideas that infringe copyright.

We believe that there are also risks in terms of how the company invests its money in new and up-and-coming artists. For every star found and recorded, there are likely to be many more who are signed and do not become successful. Equally, major artist back catalogues are starting to sell for hundreds of millions of dollars; for example, Sony Music's recent acquisition of Bruce Springsteen's music for $500 million. These large expenditures are becoming even larger over time as the major record labels get locked into an arm's race for major talent. It is difficult to predict whether or not these huge investments will be accretive in the long term for shareholders, but one thing that is for sure is that the return on invested capital for these deals is difficult to accurately predict.

A final risk that we see is the albeit unlikely possibility that the DSPs look to directly disrupt Universal and the other major labels. Spotify has already started to create its own podcast content in the past few years and is now looking to move into audiobooks. It is still very much reliant on music streaming as its core business and it is possible they could attempt to become more vertically integrated by either directly signing new talent or purchasing existing rights themselves, thus going into direct competition with the record labels.

Summary and Chances of Beating the Market

The matrix below allows one to make their own forecasted annual returns over the next 10 years. For a frame of reference:

Current TTM PE: 35

Red = 8% or less CAGR from the current share price

Orange = between 8% and 12% from current share price

Green = 12% or more from current share price

Looking across a variety of platforms for analyst forecasts for a frame of reference and over the next few years Universal is expected to increase revenues by around 7.5% per year. Earnings are expected to grow a little quicker than from scale and organizational efficiencies, at around 9% per year. To be conservative, we have assumed that after this initial forecast will decrease over the rest of the decade.

Universal's dividend policy is for the company to pay out at least 50% of its net income to its shareholders. We assume then that dividends will grow at 7.5% along with EPS.

We believe that the current PE ratio is very high and that there will be a reversion to something closer to a market average. However, due to the strong moat and market position, and potential for multi-decade growth through the increase in music streaming, we believe that it will command an above-average P/E ratio of around 18.

Our assumptions:

10 year future EPS CAGR: 7.5%

P/E in 2033: 18

Dividends are not reinvested

As you can see, should Universal achieve 7.5% EPS growth for the next decade and have a P/E multiple attributed to these earnings of 18, as per my forecast, the return including dividends would be around 3% CAGR from here until the end of 2033, a return far below that of a market average return and thus a Sell from here.

Assuming the same EPS growth and exit multiple, in order to achieve an 8% CAGR, and be considered a Hold, the price would need to be around $18.

In order to achieve a 10% CAGR, and be considered a Buy, the price would need to be around $15.

Final Words

Universal Music Group is a high-quality, capital-light business that promotes and distributes its strong catalogue of music artists both physically and digitally, the latter of which gives it access to the rapid and continuing growth of the music streaming industry. It could grow symbiotically with major streaming services such as Spotify and YouTube Music but faces risks against AI and potential legal challenges from its artists for their music rights. Overall, we believe that it is a fantastic business but also highly overvalued and, as a result, cannot see it at its current price being able to outperform an index fund. We thus assign it a Sell rating.

