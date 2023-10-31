Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rio Tinto: Is Madagascar The Next Big Move

Oct. 31, 2023 10:45 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)
HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
941 Followers

Summary

  • Rio Tinto is a dividend paying stock with a low P/E ratio and strong historical payout ratio.
  • Falling commodity prices have impacted Rio Tinto's profitability, but there is potential for a turnaround.
  • Rio Tinto offers an attractive dividend policy and remains financially sound with low debt levels and ample cash reserves.
  • We wouldn’t be surprised if Rio Tinto would take the lead and expand its business in Madagascar into graphite.

Map of Madagascar

omersukrugoksu/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is a dividend paying stock now trading at a very attractive level with a forward P/E ratio of only 8.44 compared to an industry median of 13.92. Accordingly, Rio Tinto seems to

This article was written by

HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
941 Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by Jacques Georget. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, I often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.