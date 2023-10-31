omersukrugoksu/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is a dividend paying stock now trading at a very attractive level with a forward P/E ratio of only 8.44 compared to an industry median of 13.92. Accordingly, Rio Tinto seems to be trading far below its intrinsic value. Furthermore, the company shows no signs of financial distress. On the contrary, debt levels are far below the industry and the company has ample cash reserves.

We argue that investors should see an investment in the company as a leveraged bet on commodity prices but with the major advantages of a well-diversified portfolio, a strong balance sheet, and a robust dividend yield, currently at 6.31% TTM.

Rio Tinto - a great bet on commodity prices

Commodity prices saw their peak after the outbreak of COVID as governments around the world enacted on a wide range of stimulus measures with both fiscal spending and loose monetary policies to prevent another recession.

Rio Tinto IR

This led to an acceleration in GDP growth that combined with supply chain restrictions initiated a surge in commodity prices. As such, Rio Tinto generated an all-time high operating cash flow of $25 billion for 2021. But with those days behind us, Rio Tinto suffered heavily from falling commodity prices as the bull market turned bearish. As such, H1 2023 saw underlying EBITDA fall from $15.6 in H1 2022 to $11.7 billion in H1 2023 with the vast majority of that decline ($3.3 billion) being due to a decline in metals prices and cost inflation.

Rio Tinto IR

However, we believe metals prices are on the verge of a turnaround driven by strong fundamentals. The iron ore market is expected to grow at a stunning CAGR of 7.10% up to 2030 while the market for aluminium is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. At this pace, we anticipate demand to outstrip supply, taking metals prices higher.

And as we expected, China steel production reached a record high this year driven by growth in infrastructure and manufacturing. Meanwhile, energy and transportation continues to boost demand for aluminium. For example, solar panel contribution to total aluminum demand in China has been growing exponentially since 2010 and now represent nearly 8%. And in regards of EVs, the EU recently passed a legislation stating that all new cars and vans sold after 2035 should be carbon emission free. Those cars will need metal.

China is now also enacting on a range of policies to fuel supply and demand for housing including expanded public investments, relaxed residential housing loan rules and a focus on affordable housing, with the aim to build 6.5 million new low-cost rental housing units in 40 major cities by 2025.

All in all, this has started a rally in iron ore prices from its year lows in May at $98.50, with iron ore currently trading at around $122.50 per metric tonne, while aluminium has seen prices stabilize around $2200 per metric tonne for the moment.

EBITDA Price Sensitivity

For Rio Tinto, the largest revenue bringers are iron ore and aluminium with revenues of $15.6 billion and $6.3 billion respectively in H1 2023. For iron ore, out of $15.6 billion in revenues approximately $9.8 billion was left in earnings (EBITDA) and for aluminium the number was $1.1 billion. What's interesting here is that a relatively small increase in the market price of metals have a large impact on earnings. If the market price for iron ore were to increase by 10% that would lead to a $2.786 billion increase in full year 2023 EBITDA. Similarly, a 10% increase in the market price of aluminium would lead to a $1.151 billion increase in full year 2023 EBITDA. Overall, a 10% increase in prices across metals would raise EBITDA by 20%. Of course, the opposite is true for a potential decline in market prices.

Worth noting is that EBITDA margins for iron ore has remained high (at 69%) despite a decline in market prices for H1 2023 YoY, which gave us some good downside protection. This was due to sustained operational improvement and likely some economies of scale.

Rio Tinto IR

Anyhow, the company confidently continues to ramp up production (up 5% YoY in total for H1 2023), and an upcoming bull market for commodity prices would have a leveraged impact on earnings. You can basically see an investment in Rio Tinto as a leveraged bet on commodity prices with the advantage of a well-diversified portfolio of operations, a strong balance sheet, and a great passive income in the form of dividends.

Rio Tinto – a highly attractive dividend profile

Rio Tinto IR

Apart from being a great bet on commodity, Rio Tinto is offering a very attractive dividend policy to its shareholders, with an interim ordinary dividend payout ratio of 50%. And fact is that the final Full Year dividend payout ratio is even higher, averaging about 70% for 2016-2022.

Financials remain strong

Rio Tinto remain financially sound with both the Quick Ratio (1.35) and the Current Ratio (1.99) significantly above 1, affirming shareholders that the company has enough cash to pay its bills. Also, Total Debt to Equity remain low at 27% compared to the industry average of 48%. The company used to be significantly more leveraged than that but have used its positive cash flows for the last decade to pay off debt. Still, the company holds nearly $9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and is well positioned to continue spending on Capex as part of its business model and renew its debt when needed. All in all, the financials reflect a company in very good standing, rated A1 by Moody’s. As long as Rio Tinto continues to deliver a positive cash flow, we see no reason to worry when it comes to the company’s financials.

Investing.com

As expected Rio Tinto’s profitability ratios are below their five-year averages. This is due to falling commodity prices. However, please note that the company continues to perform well compared to its peers. While operating margins remain well above 20% for Rio Tinto, one of its main competitors, Glencore, currently has an operating margin of only 6.53%.

Q3 highlights

In Q3 2023 Rio Tinto reported on a major deal aimed at supporting continued growth for aluminium. Rio Tinto will acquire a 50% equity stake in Giampaolo Group’s wholly-owned Matalco business for $700 million. Matalco operates six facilities in the United States and one in Canada, with the capacity to produce approximately 900,000 tonnes of recycled aluminium per year.

Rio Tinto also reported on its Western Range project in the Pilbara region in Australia, where iron ore is produced, saying that the construction of the Western Range mine remains on schedule, with production expected to start in 2025. This mine will ensure continued growth in iron ore and successively replace older mines. The production capacity of the mine is 25 million tonnes of iron ore per year.

The production outlook for 2023 remained unchanged for both Pilbara iron ore and aluminium, which all delivered strong growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Rio Tinto Q3 2023 Results

Valuation

For valuation purposes we will use a slightly modified Ben Graham Formula. The original formula did not adjust the intrinsic value to the alternative cost of not holding “risk-free” bonds, but we do that by using the current yield of a 10-year treasury bond.

Earnings per share (EPS) have fallen from its highs back in 2021 when commodity prices peaked. But in the last few months iron ore prices have exhibited a rally. And in contrast to the general perception we expect iron ore and aluminium prices to increase further. This, combined with a ramp up in production by Rio Tinto, will according to us have EPS grow by at least 7% in the coming years, which is about a quarter less than its 5-year CAGR of 9.38%. Due to the leverage effect of metals prices on EBITDA we don't need a major upswing in prices, just 2-3% on an annual basis would be enough.

Intrinsic Value = (EPS × (8.5 + (2 x long-term growth rate of the company)) × 10-yearTreasury Yield​)/ A Corporate Yield

TTM EPS for Rio Tinto is currently at $5.27

Long-term growth for Rio Tinto (HedgeMix estimate): 7%

U.S. Corporate A Effective Yield as of October 26, 2023: 6.13%

U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield as of October 26, 2023: 4.83%

Populating the above formula with our input data gives us an intrinsic value of $93 for the Rio Tinto shares, equivalent to a 44% upside. Not that bad… We also have an interesting view on what might be the next big move for Rio Tinto.

Can Madagascar be the next big move?

Rio Tinto run one of the biggest Ilmenite mines in the world in Madagascar with its QMM mine, structured as a joint venture between Rio Tinto and the Malagasy government. Mutual collaboration and political stability has allowed Rio Tinto to operate smoothly during the last decade. The company recently renewed its terms with the Malagasy government, led by president Andry Rajoelina, providing Rio Tinto with the right prerequisites to continue its operations in the country.

QMM is a win-win for Rio Tinto and Madagascar, where the Malagasy people have the opportunity to benefit from its vast natural resources, and the Malagasy government and Rio Tinto are now working together on a 109-kilometre rehabilitation project of the National Road 13 (RN13) in Madagascar co-financed by the two parties. Making business in Madagascar is nowadays easy and well in line with Rio Tinto’s long-term ambition to operate in the country.

Madagascar also holds vast graphite reserves, a sought-after mineral used in battery construction, that will see demand spike as the market for EVs continues to grow. Estimates on Malagasy graphite reserves are going as high as 1.2 billion tonnes.

In 2019, NextSource Materials Inc. came to an agreement with the Malagasy government to operate under a 40-year mining license. The mine has a 120 million tonnes reserve of graphite, and the company has agreements in place to supply graphite to ThyssenKrupp, who, in turn, intend to build graphite battery anodes to sell to Tesla.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Rio Tinto would take the lead here and expand its business in Madagascar into graphite. The demand for the mineral will continue to grow and we already see Rio Tinto engage in graphite mining, although not yet in Madagascar. The company just purchased a 15% stake in Australia’s Sovereign Metals with the aim to develop a rutile and graphite project in Malawi. The market price per metric tonne of graphite is around $8,000-$10,000, meaning Malagasy graphite can be a $12,000 billion market opportunity. Who wouldn’t like to take part in that. It’s a staggering 218 times the annual revenue of Rio Tinto. If Rio Tinto decides to explore this business opportunity, it will surely be a strong growth catalyst for the company who already has a strong foothold in Madagascar.