Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 10:39 AM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.21K Followers

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Black - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Jack Springer - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Swartz - Truist Securities

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Craig Kennison - Baird

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Jamie Katz - Morningstar

Brandon Rolle - D.A. Davidson

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Malibu Boats Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. Please be advised that reproduction of this call in whole or in part is not permitted without written authorization of Malibu Boats. And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

On the call today from management are Mr. Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. David Black, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Ritchie Anderson, Chief Operating Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Black to get it started. Please go ahead, sir.

David Black

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call Jack will provide commentary on the business and I will discuss our first quarter of fiscal year 2024 financials. We will then open up the call for questions. A press release covering the company's fiscal first quarter 2024 results was issued today and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

I also want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain certain forward-looking statements including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking, and the actual results could differ materially from those projected on today's call. You should not place undue

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MBUU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBUU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.