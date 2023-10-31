Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Resurrection Of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Summary

  • Bud Light sales were hit hard by the boycott.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV announced a partnership with the UFC, becoming the "Official Beer Partner of UFC" in the U.S.
  • Despite declining volumes, revenue grew in Q3, and the company earned $0.86 per share, up from a year ago. Guidance was reaffirmed.
  • The negative impacts have subsided and sales were strong in Q3, and guidance was reaffirmed for ongoing growth.
  • Much to the dismay of bears, a new billion-dollar buyback was announced.
Anheuser-Busch InBev Eyes Potential Purchase Of Rival Miller

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Readers, as you know we very closely followed the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) controversy this spring, following closely with order volume and what was going on with distributors. In some regard, there is permanent damage, and by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BUD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

g
gogogoapple
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (409)
This reads like bud light executives would want it to so people think the boycott is over. However most recent sales reports show the brand is still down 29% year over year. People aren’t returning. In fact their financial relief is said to be continuing through the end of the year to their distributors. The brand is severely damaged and many many people don’t want to be see buying or holding a bud light. Bars are removing it from their taps and prime shelf space is being lost to much smaller space.

Not sure how you derived this from their detailed earnings. I know people at a couple distributors of theirs and the pain continues. I know many restaurant and bar owners they say it continues. Sure the company has held up pretty well thanks to their diverse brands. Their largest volume product has lost over $1 billion in sales. They can yet back customers buy admitting their marketing VP was out of line with her comments and actually asking customers to come back. But they are too proud to do so. They don’t even need to mention the actor who pretends to be a woman drama.
grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
Today, 11:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.96K)
A volume decline of 4% for a macro brewer doesn't sound very healthy to me. I do believe BUD has more downside from here.
