Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cimpress: Bullish Amid Ongoing Turnaround And Climbing Profitability

Oct. 31, 2023 12:05 PM ETCimpress plc (CMPR)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cimpress plc reported its fiscal Q1 earnings with EPS beating expectations while management hiked the full-year EBITDA guidance.
  • Efforts to control spending and generate cost savings have helped to improve margins while supporting a balance sheet deleveraging.
  • We see upside for the stock into 2024.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Heres my business card

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) has emerged as an impressive turnaround story with shares more than tripling from the 2022 lows. The company recognized as a leader in customizable marketing products and business merchandise is attempting to navigate a shifting market environment

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.41K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CMPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CMPR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.