Rising US interest rates depreciated other currencies, because investments tend to flow to the higher yields. One of the cases is the Yen. But this is a big plus for export-oriented countries benefiting from the weaker currency. This together with monetary policies and corporate reforms boosted the amount of global investors raising allocation to Japanese stocks. Despite the rising equity investment flows to Japan it is still believed to be "under-owned and under-appreciated by both global and domestic investors compared to history," according to UBS Wealth Management.

Rising bets on Japan boosted equity prices and now raises some questions regarding the current valuations of many companies. Today I would like to analyze COVER Corporation (OTC:COVCF), a company that is not only Japanese but also operates in segments that have high potential growth perspectives. the company that recently (on March 2023) went public. Through deep fundamental analysis together with market perspectives I will explain my "Hold" rating and support with a target price.

Company Overview

COVER Corporation is a virtual entertainment content development company based in Japan. The company mainly operates in four business segments and uses motion capture technology to create content. The recording studio is a real state of the art, containing all the know-how equipment, and is planned to be finished soon.

Video content is created for YouTube and the Chinese video platform Bilibili and music content is realized through streaming services. The other business segments are online/offline events and selling merchandise. The company owns the Hololive brand with a portfolio of 32 channels with over 1mln subscribers. In March 2023, COVER Corporation became public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the US its shares are available on the OTC Pink market.

COVER Corporation shares and USD/JPY performance since the IPO (Yahoo Finance)

The price since then has appreciated more than 70% but at the same time, Japanese Yen lost around 12% of its value. Because in the US the ticker COVCF began trading later and denominated in USD, the results were negative with a Total Return of around -23%.

COVCF Total Return since July 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

Sector overview and peer analysis

According to Statista, the revenue in the Video Streaming market in Japan is projected to grow 7.73% CAGR till 2027 compared to the US market expected to have an annual growth rate of 8.63%. Equal is forecasted in the music streaming segment.

Source: Author, with data from Morningstar

It is difficult to compare the multiples since the company just started to trade current multiples can be found in the table. The index is Morningstar Japan GR JPY, compared to it, we get no information at all. But adding the multiples from the closest competitor- Anycolor Inc, we may see that P/E and P/B are significantly higher for COVCF. This may suggest that the company is overpriced, but it would be worthless to say so as there are no median numbers and these are current multiples, this brings me to continue with the alternative valuation technique. It has to be mentioned that COVER Corporation is more diversified compared to Anycolor Inc. and the 2024 financial year will be the official launch of the metaverse "Holoearth", the platform that will enable to interaction of Vtubers with fans and also the new motion capture studio, the largest in Japan, will be launched. All these investments are promising to return in a long-term increase in profit margin. As it can be seen the number of overseas viewers is increasing, representing confirmation of the company's expansion by entering new platforms and providing content in different languages.

Domestic and Overseas Viewership Ratio (the company`s presentation)

Latest quarterly results

COVCF Margins Highlight (the company`s presentation)

Despite increasing costs due to the capitalization of building the new studio, the company continued increasing margins. The main contributors to revenues are still streaming and merchandising. Prevailing segments continue to increase the profit margin. Further, an increase in staff involved in overseas business, confirms long-term growth plans for expansion, which will allow to exploit significantly higher market growth potential.

Revenue by segment (the company`s presentation)

2023 2022 2021 ROE 47.94% 43.89% 55.16% ROIC 47.94% 43.89% 55.17% Click to enlarge

Source: Author, with data from Morningstar

The company is going in line with its return on equity, providing significant value to the shareholders. However, the ROE results are a little bit shy of what Anymore Inc. provides, this may be explained by recent investments in the studio.

Risks

Video distribution is highly dependent on third parties, for example, YouTube. Changes in policies and monetization can significantly affect the company's performance.

Reputation risks may arise due to the inappropriate behavior of the content creators, which may lead to financial circumstances, equal to what happened in the year 2020.

Finally, the company operates in different currencies, the foreign exchange rate may significantly affect the results.

Valuation methodology

I used the same methodology as in my previous article, it was mainly dictated by the fact that the company provides ROE. The only difference is that I forecasted balance sheets took into consideration the accelerated growth of the sector. The required return is WACC-calculated and outsourced. Balance inputs depend on the sales figures of the company.

Valuation inputs and results

With a significant ROE and ROIC, we can simply calculate residual earnings. before that, the simulation of the statements was made to analyze how future sales will affect other numbers. The growth prospects in sales are in line, with what the company provided in its presentation. Growth in margins was also taken into account. The exchange rate is equal to 0.0067 at the moment of writing.

2023 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E Income statement Sales 20451013 24541216 27731574 31336678 35410446 40013804 Cost of sales 11054870 13252256 14420418 15668339 17705223 20006902 Gross margin 9396143 11288959 13311155 15668339 17705223 20006902 Residual operating income (ReOI) 2478891 3293410 4186454 4730693 5345683 Cost of operations 4.87% Total PV of ReOI to 2023 17114083 Continuing value 175325957 PV of CV 138226044 Common Shareholders` Equity 7006328 Value of operations 154655427 Value of common equity 162346454 Number of shares outstanding 61124 Value per share ¥2 656 $17.80 Click to enlarge

In thousand Japanese yen except per share items

Valuation risk

The growth rate is outsourced from Seeking Alpha. If the growth rate continues to rise this year, it will result in a higher price target. Due to accounting principles, some of the figures I used in my reformulation might be slightly off, but I tried to minimize their influence. The latest quarter statements and annual statements lack some disclosure, but this had only a minor effect on my calculations. WACC calculations are outsourced, but reasonably match my own. The current popularity of Japanese stocks may have resulted in inflated valuations.

Conclusion

Despite the forecasted target price being higher compared to the current and a possible return can be made, I cannot recommend "Buy", since the share is trading on OTC Pink. Low volumes may result in liquidity issues that undermine the returns it may bring. Secondly, there are exchange rate risks that can further put pressure on the US-denominated price. I will assign "Hold" and wait till the volumes are built. At the same time, the company has a great perspective and can be purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.