Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MPLX LP (MPLX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 12:28 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX), MPLXP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.21K Followers

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristina Kazarian - VP, Finance & IR

Michael Hennigan - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

John Quaid - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

David Heppner - Senior Vice President of MPLX GP LLC

Shawn Lyon - SVP, Logistics & Storage

Gregory Floerke - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Mackay - Goldman Sachs

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Bharath Reddy - JPMorgan

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Doug Irwin - Citi

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Operator

Welcome to the MPLX Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Sheila, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Kristina Kazarian. Kristina, you may begin.

Kristina Kazarian

Thank you, Sheila. Good morning, and welcome to the MPLX third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The slides that accompany this call can be found on our website at mplx.com under the Investors tab. Joining me on the call today are Mike Hennigan, Chairman and CEO; John Quaid, CFO; and other members of the executive team. We invite you to read the safe harbor statements and non-GAAP disclaimer on Slide 2. It's a reminder that we'll be making forward-looking statements during the call and during the question-and-answer session that follows. Actual results may differ materially from what we expect today. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included there as well as in our filings with the SEC.

With that, I'll turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (2.92K)
I guess a couple of headline takeaways might be, no, MPC is not considering taking this back, but we knew that. They noted there was a lot of M&A going on, but really MPLX is pretty much locked out of that, given their relationship with MPC, and given what they do. They said around a billion in capex could be expected, plus or minus, but just opportunistic stuff, nothing dramatic.

Have you ever heard cash described as "red bar" and "blue bar"? New one on me. They sure have a lot of it sitting around.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MPLX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPLX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.