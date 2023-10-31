Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPY: The S&P 500 Is Still 'Double-Barreled' Oversold (With One Exception)

Oct. 31, 2023 1:59 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)XLE, XLI, XLK, XLY, TJX, LULU, SLB, CTAS, CPRT, AJG, BRO, R, MTDR, SM, MRO, CTRA, JBL, FN, TDS, UTI, STRA, STRL, ROAD, GIFI, SKT, RPT, CAMT, ACMR
Limelight Alpha Management Partners profile picture
Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • "Double-barreled" oversold reading predicts higher returns in the S&P 500 240 days later, with an average return of 29%.
  • Short-term performance following the signal is solid but not as strong, with a win rate of 81%.
  • The double-barreled signal had a falsely bullish signal in early 2008, but overall has a 91% win rate.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Top Stocks For Tomorrow. Learn More »

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

We wrote last week that we got a "double-barreled" oversold reading on our overbought/oversold indicators: The percentage of stocks trading over 5% above the 200-day moving

Never miss a money-making idea! Get every report, including sector, industry and ADR, large cap, mid cap, and small cap stock rankings by joining our community. We'll help you know what and when to buy or sell with ratings on 1,600 stocks spanning all sectors and styles.

This article was written by

Limelight Alpha Management Partners profile picture
Limelight Alpha Management Partners
8.7K Followers

Limelight Alpha Management Partners is a team of analysts powered by E.B. Capital Markets, a sell-side independent research firm that's been helping institutional managers at some of the largest funds since 2003. They use a quantitative ranking system that blends fundamental, technical, and seasonal data to rank sectors and industries weekly. They also rank over 1,600 institutional quality stocks weekly, highlighting the best and worst scoring ideas in our ADR, large cap, mid cap, and small cap reports.

They lead the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU, ROAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.