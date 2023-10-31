Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Japan Disappoints Markets Again Despite Another YCC Tweak

Oct. 31, 2023 1:30 PM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FXY, YCL, YCS, USD:JPY, JPY:USD
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of Japan has opted for a little bit of everything by changing its reference rate for YCC, revising up inflation outlooks and scrapping daily fixed-rate bond purchase operations.
  • Markets appear disappointed with the BoJ's willingness to keep its YCC framework, with initial reactions showing USD/JPY and JGB yields moving higher.
  • A disappointingly modest adjustment to the BoJ's YCC strategy has seen USD/JPY push back above 150.

BOJ - acronym from wooden blocks with letters

Roman Didkivskyi

By Min Joo Kang, Senior Economist, South Korea and Japan; and Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Perhaps today's tweak is not that minor after all

Following a local

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.35K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.