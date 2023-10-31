Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China: Momentum Waned In October

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • PMI data for October showed momentum in China's economy waned following recent improvements in hard activity data.
  • By industry type, most manufacturing sectors experienced a slowdown in growth in October, though for companies that are heavy consumers of energy, activity actually declined slightly, perhaps affected by recent increases in the prices of crude energy.
  • The manufacturing PMI dropped back into contraction territory and the non-manufacturing PMI also fell.

Flag of China on dark blue background

da-kuk

By Robert Carnell

Economic momentum slowed in October

China's Official PMI numbers fell in October, which comes as a slight shock as recent activity data had been firming, and this suggests that the economy is still struggling despite the better-than-expected

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
