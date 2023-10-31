Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.22K Followers

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Torres - Investor Relations

Scott Schaeffer - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Daley - Executive Vice President of Operations and People

Jim Sebra - Chief Financial Officer

Janice Richards - Senior Vice President of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Bradley Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Eric Wolfe - Citigroup

Wes Golladay - Baird

Merrill Ross - Compass Point

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Independence Realty Trust Q3 2023 Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Lauren Torres. Please go ahead.

Lauren Torres

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to review Independence Realty Trust’s third quarter 2023 financial results. On the call with me today are Scott Schaeffer, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Daley, EVP of Operations and People; Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer; and Janice Richards, SVP of Operations.

Today’s call is being webcast on our website at irtliving.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our Investor Relations website and telephonically beginning at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time today.

Before I turn the call over to Scott, I’d like to remind everyone that there may be forward-looking statements made on this call. These forward-looking statements reflect IRT’s current views with respect to future events and financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IRT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.