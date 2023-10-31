Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Recession Probability Continues Receding On All Hallow's Eve

Summary

  • Since July, the probability of a recession starting sometime in the next 12 months has declined.
  • However, the U.S. treasury yield curve is still inverted and the probability of recession remains elevated.
  • The Recession Probability Track indicates the probability a recession will someday be officially determined to have begun sometime in the next 12 months.

The probability the U.S. economy will experience an official period of recession continued to recede during the past six weeks.

The probability peaked at 80.8% on 25 July 2023, just before the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Comments (2)

Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Today, 3:27 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.77K)
Huh?? People are actually poorer, if you look at the data, 25% of about 2M people have 0 in savings or investments or 401k's, a sharp uptick compare to pre-Covid, so I really don't know how the imminent of a recession is suddenly subsided.......
t
trentbridge
Today, 3:02 PM
Premium
Comments (8.95K)
Not convinced that the interest rate inversion is a proper signal.
The problem with back testing economic models is that you have to assume that the economy is fundamentally the same as previous cycles.
I think we are experiencing a fundament change in the supply of labor for two reasons:

1) There are fewer workers entering the labor force as a result of demographics and immigration.
2) as technology has advanced, the skills required to do any job has increased to the point that many people can only find employment in the "gig economy". Therefore more young people are going to college to obtain the basic requirements to get a decent job.

2019 16-24 years old employed 51.2%
2022 16-24 years old employed 41.5%

So we are not seeing the weakness in employment that was expected.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

