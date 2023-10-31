Global Market Roundup: Manufacturing, Earnings Season, Inflation, And More

Nikada

Data reports came in fast and furious last week. In some cases they provided clarity, and in other cases they simply contributed to mixed signals. Landing on the side of clarity: Purchasing Managers’ Indexes painted a weaker picture for manufacturing in Japan, the eurozone, and the UK. In terms of mixed signals, the 10-year US Treasury yield continued its roller-coaster ride as a wide range of factors contributed to big swings in this key data point. I also discuss earnings season, fiscal policy in China, US inflation, and, of course, central banks.

Manufacturing looks weaker in Japan, the eurozone and the UK

We got a flurry of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) readings last week for a variety of different economies. I’m always interested in PMI surveys because they give us a snapshot on the state of an economy.

Japan. Japan’s flash PMI readings 1 for October showed us a bifurcated economy where the services sector is stronger than the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing PMI clocked in at 47.6, which is in contraction territory. Services PMI was 51.1, which is down from last month’s reading of 53.8 but is still in expansion territory, no doubt helped by fiscal stimulus and the accommodative monetary policy environment.

10-year US Treasury yield continues its roller coaster ride

The 10-year US Treasury yield4 rose to 5.02% early on October 23 but closed the day significantly lower. On October 26, the yield again moved higher, only to finish the week at 4.83%, likely on increased demand for Treasuries as a “safe haven” asset class with the Israel-Hamas war intensifying. It’s likely to continue moving in a wide range given the many different factors impacting the 10-year yield and the lack of clarity from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on monetary policy.

Markets seem to be ignoring better-than-expected earnings

Third-quarter earnings season5 is in full swing. In the US, 78% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive earnings per share surprise and 62% have reported a positive revenue surprise (49% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings thus far).

In Europe, 57% of STOXX 600 companies have beaten earnings estimates so far, while in Japan, 58% of Topix companies have beaten earnings estimates. There are still more companies yet to report, but the key takeaway thus far is that, in general, companies that beat earnings expectations are not being rewarded by markets, but earnings misses are being punished.

China plans to boost fiscal spending targets

Chinese policymakers have announced a significant increase in debt to fund targeted fiscal spending.6 We don’t have a lot of specifics, but we can assume that this signals a focus on accelerating economic growth despite it already seeming to be on track to meet the government’s 5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth objective. Just as targeted fiscal spending thus far has been positive for consumer sentiment and spending, I expect this should do the same but even more substantially.

US inflation tame but economy shows strength while inflation expectations rise significantly

There were no surprises with the Fed’s most-watched gauge of inflation, core Personal Consumption Expenditures. It rose 0.3% month-over-month for September, which was in line with expectations, and 3.7% year-over-year.7 This enabled markets to heave a sigh of relief, as this print did not conflict with the thesis that the disinflation process remains underway.

However, there were a few flies in the ointment last week. The third-quarter GDP print showed a robust economy powered by the American consumer. However, that reflects consumer spending before the reinstatement of student loan payments. We are starting to see signs that the consumer is weakening on the margins - for example, auto loan delinquencies are on the rise - and that should result in some softening of demand going forward.

Then came the University of Michigan consumer inflation expectations reading for October, which showed that inflation expectations have risen dramatically for the one-year ahead period and modestly for the five-years ahead period.8 Short-term inflation expectations are typically more volatile and are often driven by energy prices. We saw a similar spike in one-year ahead inflation expectations from March to April 2023, when there also was a major increase in the price of crude oil.

It’s important to note that the Fed pays close attention to inflation expectations, although it is focused on ensuring that longer-term inflation expectations (rather than shorter-term ones such as the one-year reading) are “well-anchored.” Given its focus on the longer-term data, I would not expect the Fed to hike rates at its November meeting despite the higher inflation expectations print.

Central banks keep rates steady in Canada and Europe

Last week, the Bank of Canada and then the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep policy rates static. For Europe, this comes after 10 consecutive rate hikes. ECB President Christine Lagarde recognized that the risks to economic growth lean to the downside (but she was quick to note that any discussion on rate cuts is very premature).

Over the last several years, the Bank of Canada has been at the vanguard of monetary policy moves, so it seems fitting that its decision last week to keep rates steady for two meetings in a row following 10 rate hikes preceded a similar decision from the ECB - and I believe it’s likely to foreshadow a similar decision from the Fed this week. The Bank of England and Bank of Japan also meet this week.

Dates to watch

The data reports aren’t slowing down. See below for a list of what I’m watching.

Date Report What it tells us Oct. 31 Eurozone CPI Tracks the path of inflation. Oct. 31 Eurozone GDP Measures a region’s economic activity. Oct. 31 US Employment Cost Index Measures the change in total employee compensation each quarter. Oct. 31 Canada GDP Measures a region’s economic activity. Oct. 31 US S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index Measures US residential home prices. Oct. 31 Bank of Japan monetary policy decision Reveals the latest decision on the path of interest rates. Nov. 1 US PMIs (ISM) Indicates the economic health of the manufacturing and services sectors. Nov. 1 US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) Report Gathers data related to job openings, hires, and separations. Nov. 1 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Reveals the latest decision by the US Federal Reserve on the path of interest rates. Nov. 2 Bank of England monetary policy decision Reveals the latest decision on the path of interest rates. Nov. 3 US jobs report Indicates the health of the job market. Nov. 3 Canada jobs report Indicates the health of the job market. Nov. 3 US PMIs (S&P Global) Indicates the economic health of the manufacturing and services sectors. Earnings season continues... Click to enlarge

