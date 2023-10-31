Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Generational Opportunity For Tellurian

Oct. 31, 2023 3:33 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)LNG2 Comments
Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Tellurian is a development stage LNG and natural gas producer aiming to sell low-cost US natural gas in the international market.
  • The company's integrated business model allows it to capture the spread between cheap US natural gas and international prices, providing higher profitability.
  • The energy transition and increasing recognition of natural gas as a transition fuel create a growing demand for LNG production, which facilities like Driftwood can fill.

liquefied natural gas plant and a terminal for its transportatio

lyash01

Tellurian Inc. is a development stage LNG and natural gas producer looking to take abundant low-cost US natural gas and sell it into the international market. Tellurian's 27.5 MPTA Driftwood LNG liquefaction facility is the last fully licensed major US LNG

This article was written by

Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
2.32K Followers
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 3:49 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.88K)
thanks for the article, m8

Because of it's length, I found myself skimming through it rather than reading everything.

Who has time to read so much info?

discl: long
R
Robotechx20
Today, 3:47 PM
Premium
Comments (596)
A generational opportunity to be swindled out of all your money by a world class hustler.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TELL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TELL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TELL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.