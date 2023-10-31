Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 3:11 PM ETAddus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.22K Followers

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dru Anderson - FINN Partners

Dirk Allison - Chairman and CEO

Brian Poff - CFO

Brad Bickham - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Ben Hendricks - RBC Capital Markets

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Addus HomeCare's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Dru Anderson. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Dru Anderson

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Addus HomeCare Corporation third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. To the extent that any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP by going to the company's website and reviewing yesterday's news release. This conference call may also contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements, among others, regarding Addus' expected quarterly and annual financial performance for 2023 or beyond.

For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, discussions of forecasts, estimates, targets, plans, beliefs, expectations and the like are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, among others, set forth in Addus filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its third quarter 2023 news release. Consequently, actual operations and results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

