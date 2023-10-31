Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First National Bank Alaska Q3 Earnings: We're Not Backing Away

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • First National Bank Alaska Q3 results showed strong sequential increase in net income and improvement from Q2.
  • Book value per share continues to show strength and has been recovering in 2023.
  • Deposits and loans both grew in Q3, with deposit inflows for the first time in several quarters and real estate loan growth.
  • The stock is flat from our call, whereas many in the sector are down significantly in the same time frame.
  • First National Bank Alaska has impressive asset quality.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sea Otter on Ice, Enhydra lutris, Prince William Sound, Alaska, in front of Surprise Glacier. Resting on the ice from the glacier.

Gerald Corsi /E+ via Getty Images

In today's column, we continue our regional banking Q3 earnings coverage. One high-yield bank that we got behind recently was First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK). Shares are pretty much at

Take $100 off for reading about this bank

Sign up for BAD BEAT Investing through this column and save $100. Access Seeking Alpha's highest-performing investing group before prices rise next month. You owe it to yourself. Execute rapid-return trades, invest in deep value, and generate massive and income. Start making real money!

  • Make winning investments each week, seek high-yield and cap gains
  • Receive a wealth of education and access tools to maximize your returns
  • Generate income through capital gains & options approaches
  • Understand the swings in markets with our hedge fund

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.47K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group {Bad Beat Investing}, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.


Benefits of {Bad Beat Investing} include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools {Learn more}.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FBAK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.87K)
I probably sound like what we used to call a broken record (anyone out there remember typewriters and records?), but I don't understand why you are recommending so many of these really small regional banks, when you can get a comparable (and reliably covered) dividend yield and superior appreciation potential with increased safety by buying Super Regional Banks such as PNC and TFC.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FBAK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FBAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.