RQI And RIET: 2 Ways To Play REITs And Get 'Sweet' Yields

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REIT investments have been impacted by higher interest rates, creating buying opportunities for investors.
  • Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF are two funds that offer diversified exposure to the REIT market.
  • RQI is a closed-end fund that trades at a discount and employs leverage, while RIET is a non-leveraged, passively managed ETF that tracks a high dividend yield index.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Pumpkin and corn candy

Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

There is no doubt that real estate and real estate investment trust ("REIT") investments have been getting pounded by higher interest rates. However, as prices move down, the yields get "sweeter" like a Halloween treat

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.57K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RQI, RIET, AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (13)

rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 5:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.69K)
Goid article. I went on portfolio visualizer for REIT, VNQ and RQI. Since the 2021 inception, RIET actually lost the least. Followed by VNQ and RQI was the worse. No doubt due to leverage, even hedged leverage!
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 5:19 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.99K)
@rickevantodd thank you for sharing the results!
h
hdh12
Today, 5:04 PM
Premium
Comments (976)
RIET from 15ish to 10ish in 2 years?
The Golden Orb profile picture
The Golden Orb
Today, 5:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (344)
@hdh12 RIET launched at the end of 2021, same time the economy as a whole started its' nosedive.........
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (11.33K)
Good stuff Nick
I've considered Riet several times but liquidity is an issue for me ....
Or lack off :)
Added significant to O and Adc recently
d
dean3084
Today, 4:56 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.16K)
Needless to say, you're 100% correct especially for me as I bought RQI in January 2021 at $12.23. Should have sold 1 year later and invested now. TIMING, TIMING and more TIMING is paramount.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 4:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.99K)
@dean3084 I actually bought a large part of my position in RQI during Covid. The prices are actually back toward that area again. Who knows what the future holds for rates or where RQI will actually go, but I think with the discount and the pressure in the REIT space, there is a better chance it is higher over the longer run than lower. We'll see. Thank you for reading!
T
TL 2105
Today, 4:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (158)
I like RQI for monthly distributions
Adding at every dip
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 5:04 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.99K)
@TL 2105 thank you for sharing! I actually am DRIPing some of my RQI positions. So while I added a significant batch lately (as well as RIET,) I'm technically buying a bit more every month.
A
AllStreets
Today, 4:47 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.67K)
I don't see how RIET can have a distribution yield of 11.5% when the underlying REITs have dividend yields way below that, unless there's lots of destructive ROC.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 4:59 PM
Premium
Comments (11.33K)
It's simply a result of share price .....
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 5:03 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.99K)
@AllStreets thank you for sharing your thoughts! As of their last semi-annual report, it looks like the vast majority of it is being covered primarily by net investment income. There is some ROC, but REITs can distribute ROC on their own, too, which gets passed through into RIETs distribution. www.hoyaetfs.com/...
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 5:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.69K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Correct. I had the same thought. It appears the initial price was about $15, which yielded about 6.8%, doable. The 11+% yield today is due to the 40% drop in share price while maintaining the same dividend.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

