Nickel Industries Limited (NICMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 3:37 PM ETNickel Industries Limited (NICMF)
Nickel Industries Limited (OTCPK:NICMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Werner – Managing Director

Chris Shepherd – Director and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Niel Botha – Ninety One

Justin Werner

Thank you, and thank you everyone for your attendance at this quarterly results call. Once again pleased to report record production and – which underpinned record EBITDA from operations of US$120.7 million. We're now seeing the full impact of a fully ramped up Oracle Nickel as well as a significant decrease in operating costs. We're also pleased to have our first contribution from the HNC HPAL and that delivered 1,410 tons of nickel in mixed hydroxide precipitate for just the two months that we held that 10% interest. That implies an annualized run rate of in excess of 70,000 tons from the HNC HPAL so it's performing very well.

Both numbers the RKEF EBITDA of US$97.6 million was 117% higher than the June quarter despite a small decrease in the weighted average contract pricing. As I mentioned, there was a decrease in operations between 13% to 22%, primarily driven by lower electricity prices, coal and nickel ore prices and we saw a significant increase in the EBITDA per ton sold that was up 85.8% from 1,500 in the June quarter to 2,849 in the September quarter. ANI and ONI continued to drive our production and EBITDA and they experienced margins in excess of 3,247 tons and 3,502 tons respectively. Pleasingly we also had record mine production 3.7 million wet metric tons that was a 33% increase on the 2.7 million tons in the June quarter. That flowed through into record mine EBITDA of US$23.1 million, a 93.6% increase on the June quarter of US$12 million and we're already starting to see the results of the recently opened haul road.

