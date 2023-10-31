Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner's Biggest Problem Has Nothing To Do With Debt, It's The Ticking Clock Of Sports Losses

Max Greve
Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery's current stock price is under $10 per share, leading some to consider buying in to time the rebound.
  • The financials of sports broadcasting deals, using the NBA as a test case is analyzed.
  • The profitability of sports broadcasting deals can be deceptive due to bidirectional bands and the maldistribution of costs and revenues.
  • Warner is substantially further in the red than it currently appears, because it is in the tail end of the NBA renewal cycle, meaning its profits are artificially high from the deal, but for only two years.

Cameraman operating camera in court

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

I am reading more and more about many who believe that, now that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has fallen all the way down to under $10 per share, it simply must be a

This article was written by

Max Greve
Max Greve is a graduate of Northwestern University with a quadruple major in History, Economics, Political Science, and International Studies. Max is a full-time writer and in addition to stock market trends also writes articles on government, current events, macroeconomic trends, and last but not least, the ongoing inefficiencies of professional sports.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

K
Kwheelock1
Today, 5:07 PM
Comments (576)
Kudos for your thoughtful insight into a significant aspect of WBD that I have not seen addressed elsewhere. I thought that the WBD spin off looked interesting. However, when I just bought a house for cash, I took advantage of a huge WBD loss to offset some of my stock gains.

I was thinking of rebuying WBD when we sell our current house, but now I’m less certain until I see more info on its sports involvement.
G
Gary Meade
Today, 5:07 PM
Comments (206)
"ably"... lol...

When the extent of an event is known kind of defeats the purpose of being ahead of the curve, so to speak... the author must be quite young to author such stuff.
a
alexalekhine
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (4.76K)
Nothing grows 10% a year forever. Nobody is going to pay triple the going rate just to get a new contract....unless they are owned by the team owners like SNY, MSG, the Yankees Channel.
They won't bid that because advertisers won't pay those kinds of rates.

Given how little you profess to actually know, I find this article quite speculative.

Time will tell.
a
alexalekhine
Today, 5:06 PM
Comments (4.76K)
@alexalekhine Furthermore, if sports is even 40% of operating income, and NBA is 60% of Sports, that's only 24% of income. The current price already discounts FAR worse.
