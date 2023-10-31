Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Did you know that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), also known as Google, made a folding phone? Google does. It starts at $1,799, and it looks excellent. Google also makes more practical hardware devices, including its flagship $999 Pixel 8 Pro, worthy of competing with any Samsung or iPhone, in my view. However, while hardware may remain a significant growth area for Google, it makes most of its profits on the software side.

Google's Digital Content & Hardware Revenue

Google generates enormous revenues through its Android operating platform and the Google Play Store. While we've seen a slight slowdown in growth here and in Google's other businesses, it is likely a transitory downtick.

Alphabet recently reported Q3 earnings, beating on both top and bottom lines. However, its stock got chopped down unfairly due to some calling Google's recent earnings a "mixed bag."

I am still determining what a mixed bag is, but if it includes Google reporting 11% YoY revenue growth and expanding EPS by 46% YoY, I am in. While Google's Cloud business growth is important, a temporary decline in the growth rate could have a minimal and transitory impact on Google's long-term profitability potential.

Thank You For The Rare Buying Opportunity

Google's stock just went through a 15% correction due to the slightly slower-than-expected growth in its cloud space. The mixed bag cost the company about $180 billion in market cap losses. This dynamic may illustrate an overreaction due to elevated volatility because of the macroeconomic elements.

In addition to the excellent correction, the stock closed the $120-130 gap from its previous earnings announcement. The RSI hit the 30 level, illustrating the most oversold technical conditions since Google bottomed last November. Other technical gauges support that this temporary downdraft is likely a buying opportunity. Moreover, Google is finally cheap.

Finally, Google is Cheap

We've seen a steady improvement in earnings since the tech sector's crash landing in the fall of last year. Google's consensus 2024 EPS estimate is $6.69. While there is some concern that EPS growth could decline due to slower cloud growth, other segments could produce better growth and higher profitability, making up for any shortcomings in the cloud segment. Also, Google's cloud growth downturn could be temporary, and the segment should continue generating considerable growth, helping harvest profitability as we advance.

Therefore, if Google earns around the consensus $6.70, it's trading at 18.6 times forward EPS estimates. For Google, this valuation is very cheap. Alphabet is a dominant, high-quality, market-leading company that should continue increasing revenues and improving profitability in the coming years. Google could surprise EPS higher, earning about $7 in 2024, putting its forward P/E multiple around 17.

Seventeen times forward earnings is a cheap valuation, as we should see solid double-digit revenue and EPS growth from Alphabet in future years. Typically, we expect a P/E ratio of around 22-25 for a company in Google's advantageous position. However, due to the tight monetary environment, decreased risk appetite, and poor sentiment, we can buy Google at a considerable discount here for 17 times future earnings.

Google's Solid Earnings Announcement

Google delivered GAAP EPS of $1.55, beating the consensus estimates by 10 cents. Q3 revenue reached $76.79, an 11% rise YoY and a $980 million beat over the forecast.

Alphabet Segment Revenues

Google search and other revenues increased by 11.4% YoY.

YouTube ads grew at 12.4% YoY.

Google Network declined by 2.7% YoY.

Google Other grew by 21% YoY.

Google Cloud expanded revenues by 22.6%.

Income Statement

Operating income surged by 25%.

Net income skyrocketed by 42%.

The Takeaway

Despite the cloud segment growth not being as high as anticipated, Alphabet's other critical segments continue functioning well, growing, expanding revenues, and improving profitability. Additionally, cloud growth issues may be transitory and could be linked with the broad slowdown effect. Therefore, we could see an acceleration in the cloud segment and other revenue growth as the macroeconomic landscape normalizes in 2024 and the following years.

Where Google's stock could be in future years:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $340 $380 $420 $460 $500 $540 $585 Revenue growth 11% 12% 11% 10% 9% 8% 8% EPS $7 $8.20 $9.40 $11 $12.8 $14.7 $16.7 EPS growth 22% 17% 15% 17% 16% 15% 14% Forward P/E 19 20 21 22 21 22 21 Stock price $156 $188 $231 $282 $309 $367 $420 Click to enlarge

Risks Exist - Don't Want to Become The Next Roadkill

Google is right to fear becoming the next Yahoo. Google has become enormous, but it can't sit still, as it must continuously innovate to generate growth. This dynamic is why Google's cloud growth is so crucial. Google must keep up with its competitors in AI and continue optimizing growth and profitability in its core business. There is a risk to future growth and profitability due to macroeconomic factors that may persist for longer than anticipated. Additionally, Alphabet risks becoming too big, bureaucratic, and inefficient, a dynamic that could cause its multiple to contract. Market participants should examine these and other threats before investing in Google.