JohnFScott

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is set to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, November 2, before market open. Amid a successful earnings season for the food-services sector, Starbucks will be highly scrutinized after it provided disappointing results in fiscal Q3, as revenues came in below expectations due to lower-than-expected comparable sales growth in North America.

There's plenty to watch for in Starbucks' Q4 print, but there are key factors that should determine the coffee maker's road ahead, including its ability to sustain or improve margins, accelerate the footprint expansion, capitalize on the recovery in China, and continue to grow the loyalty members base.

Introduction

At the beginning of July, I wrote an article covering Starbucks, claiming it's 'One Of The Most Attractive Plays In The Sector, But There Are Risks' and rated the stock a Buy, as I thought it was attractively valued in light of its simple pathway for double-digit growth. However, I listed several serious risks that I found to be weighing on the stock, namely exposure to China, a new inexperienced CEO, and unionization.

I encourage you to read my July article, in which I delved into the company's business plan, long-term strategy, major growth prospects, and risks, as well as described my view of the most important pillars for the success of a food chain.

In short, I believe Starbucks' upside is immense, but with China being the major growth driver for the mid-term, investors will remain understandably cautious until they get affirmation about the company's ability to deliver on its ambitious targets of 9,000 stores, 2x revenue and 4x operating income in China by 2025. For context, the current store count stands at 6,480, and China sales represent nearly 9% of total revenues.

The Margins Story

Probably one of the most important drivers for future returns when it comes to food chains in general and Starbucks specifically is their ability to continuously improve profit margins. Starbucks still has a significant runway before it reaches its record high 18.5% operating margin, which was driven by an above 30% gross margin.

In the second quarter, Starbucks announced total revenues increased 12.5% Y/Y to $9.2B, primarily due to 10.0% global comparable sales growth, with the other 2.5% of the increase attributed to new locations.

Gross margin was 28.4%, a 226 bps increase Q/Q and 102 bps Y/Y, resulting in gross profit of more than $2.6B in the quarter, a 16.7% increase over the prior year period.

Operating profit amounted to $1.6B, as operating margin reached 17.3%, reflecting a 290 bps increase Q/Q and 119 bps Y/Y. Net income amounted to $1.1B, as the profit margin reached 12.5%, reflecting a 203 bps increase Q/Q and 125 bps Y/Y. With the combination of buybacks, revenue growth, and margin expansion, Starbucks achieved EPS growth of over 25%.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Starbucks financial reports; Product & Distribution Expenses are shown as % of total sales; Store Operating Expenses are shown as % of company-operated stores sales.

As we can see, the margin increase was fueled by broad-based improvements, as store operating expenses and product and distribution costs, as a percentage of sales, declined significantly.

Looking ahead to fiscal Q4, investors will closely monitor Starbucks' ability to maintain or improve on these items, with current consensus estimates reflecting an above 12% profit margin once again. This will be a key point to monitor, especially as the faster-growing international segment provides lower margins.

Geographic Expansion

In the third quarter, Starbucks opened 588 stores, with more than 40% of openings in China. The company ended the quarter with 37,222 locations worldwide, up 1,511 from the end of its fiscal Q4-22. To deliver on its global store growth target of 7%, Starbucks has to reach 38,210 locations, meaning it has to open nearly 1,000 locations in the quarter.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Starbucks financial reports (10-K); Net Openings % reflects the YoY growth in store count

As we can see, Starbucks' target reflects record high openings in a year, as well as a significant acceleration in its expansion pace, nearing 2018 levels. With Starbucks' expansive footprint nearing 40,000 locations, net openings aren't the major driver of growth (as we saw, 2.5% in the quarter), but they are extremely important for its long-term trajectory.

Guidance & Comparable Sales

Starbucks typically provides extensive guidance and doesn't shy away from setting ambitious targets. As of the company's Q3 FY23 earnings call, this is the latest guidance:

Starbucks Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Despite the already ambitious targets before the quarter, Starbucks upgraded GAAP EPS guidance in Q3. Obviously, management's guidance will be the major factor in determining investor sentiment for next year, as the company details its expansion plan for next year, and expectations for sustained growth amid a tougher consumer environment, with tougher comparisons to deal with, as results will overlap a more normalized year.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Starbucks financial reports (10-K)

And with growth, as we discussed, the most important factor is comparable sales growth. While the company continues to aggressively expand its footprint, the same-store improvements remain the number one contributor for revenue growth, and the number one driver for margin expansion.

I believe anything below a 7% guidance for global comparable sales growth in fiscal 2024 might disappoint investors, as current consensus estimates stand at more than 10% revenue growth in 2024, something the company won't be able to achieve without at least a high-single-digit contribution from same-store sales.

This means investors will eye management's commentary about traffic and planned pricing actions, which are the two most important factors in achieving same-store growth.

Furthermore, investors will look to the company's Starbucks Card and Loyalty Program as those can provide a signal of strength. As of Q3 of FY23, total dollars loaded to the Starbucks card were nearly $2.9B, and 90-day active members were at a record 31.4 million. Investors will expect higher numbers on both of these items.

Other Factors - Weight Loss Drugs & Unionization

Let's begin with the hottest topic in the market right now - weight loss GLP-1 drugs. The market is actively bracing for a world with lower calorie consumption, as weight loss drugs are projected to become more and more popular. While I remain skeptical about the potential drag these drugs may cause to the food and beverage markets, investors seem to be quite pessimistic, dare I say in panic mode.

When it comes to Starbucks, it's important to remember that coffee, by itself, is a very low-calorie beverage. However, as we all know, many people who go to Starbucks go for more complex and more calorie-rich drinks. Furthermore, food is becoming increasingly important for the company, as it approaches nearly 20% of total sales.

As I said, I'm quite skeptical, but investors will wait to see what management has to say. We've already heard from the likes of PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) that they see no effect so far, and don't see GLP-1 as a significant threat. We also saw Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.'s CEO (CMG) comments about its ability to deal with any preference change, as it provides a diversified, customizable, menu.

Secondly, let's talk about unionization. As always, this remains a problem for Starbucks, which has recently filed a lawsuit against its Workers United union over trademark infringement and reputation-damaging posts. In general, it seems that Starbucks is unable to get the union threat off their company, something that always has the potential to affect the stock as well as the company's fundamentals, in case it has to increase wages.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

As we can see, earnings expectations for Starbucks barely moved year-to-date, as the driver of the PE ratio fluctuations was the stock price. In simple words, the market is willing to pay less for Starbucks' future earnings, reflecting a deteriorating market sentiment, in light of what we discussed above.

It's hard to say where sentiment will shift, and what is exactly the fair multiple for a company like Starbucks, specifically due to the China risk. As such, let's continue to rely on a discounted cash flow analysis, as we did in the previous article.

Created and calculated by the author based on Starbucks financial reports and the author's projections; Free cash flows are adjusted for stock-based compensation.

I assume the company will grow revenues at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2023-2030, based on its expansion plan and comparable sales targets.

I project free cash flow margins will increase incrementally up to 13.0% in 2030, due to improvements in gross margin, and more significantly, due to economies of scale which will result in a decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of sales.

Taking a WACC of 8.3%, and adding Starbucks' net debt position, I estimate the company's fair value at $110B or $95.60 per share, reflecting a 26.6x multiple over 2023 earnings and a 22.3x multiple over 2024 earnings.

Those multiples put Starbucks significantly below Chipotle's 36.0x forward multiple, and slightly above McDonald's Corporation's (MCD) 21.0x. In my view, Starbucks' growth runway, its dependency on China, its new inexperienced CEO, and the rest of the risks we listed, all justify a materially lower premium than Chipotle, but the higher growth trajectory does demand a premium over McDonald's, despite the latter being a presumably safer play.

Conclusion

Starbucks has one of the most compelling and simplest growth stories in the market. However, as the company reaches saturation in its strongest markets, it turns to unpredictable China to amplify growth. While I do believe there's immense potential there, it remains to be seen whether Starbucks will deliver on its very ambitious targets, and be able to sustain high profitability in the region.

The combination of the dependency on China with risks including weight loss drugs, unionization, a new CEO, a tougher consumer environment, margin questions, and tougher comparisons, are all reflected in the stock price heading into earnings.

With a price target of $95.60 a share, I view Starbucks as fairly valued and rate the stock a Hold until we get more clarity.