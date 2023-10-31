Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 4:24 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.23K Followers

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Miles Allison - Chairman & CEO

Roland Burns - President, CFO, Secretary & Director

Daniel Harrison - COO

Ron Mills - VP, Finance & IR

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice & Company

Jacob Roberts - TPH & Company

Bertrand Donnes - Truist Securities

Phillips Johnston - Capital One Securities

Fernando Zavala - Pickering Energy Partners

Leo Mariani - ROTH MKM Partners

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Paul Diamond - Citigroup

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2023 Comstock Resources, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Jay Allison, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Miles Allison

Good morning, everyone. In Frisco, Texas, this morning, it's 34 degrees. The Texas Rangers took a lead in the World Series, and I saw natural gas prices were up about $0.20 this morning. So we're all smiles here. We started out the day the right way.

The world of natural gas is something that is a big part of our business. Reported profitable third quarter with a realized gas price of only $2.41 with only 18% of our gas hedged highlights our extremely low operating cost structure and our high margins. The 18 net operated wells returned to sales since our last update on our extensive Haynesville/Bossier acreage position continued to deliver solid results from our legacy area as well as the emerging Western Haynesville.

The 2 Western Haynesville wells we recently turned to sales were "top-of-the-class" wells as were the other 5 that we turn to sell starting with our Western Haynesville well, the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.