Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Public Storage (PSA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.23K Followers

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Burke - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joe Russell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Boyle - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Spenser Allaway - Green Street Advisors

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Jeff Spector - Bank of America

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Smedes Rose - Citi

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research

Ron Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Public Storage Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ryan Burke, Vice President of Investor Relations for Public Storage. Thank you. Mr. Burke, you may begin.

Ryan Burke

Thank you, Ron. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. I am here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, October 31, 2023 and we assume no obligation to update, revise or supplement statements to become untrue because of subsequent events. A reconciliation to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we provide on this call is included in our earnings release. You can find our press release, supplemental report, SEC reports and an audio replay of this conference call on our website at publicstorage.com. We do ask that you initially keep your questions to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PSA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PSA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.