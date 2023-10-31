Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 4:40 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.23K Followers

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Selene Oh - Head of Investor Relations

Jennifer Johnson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Matt Nicholls - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Adam Spector - Head of Global Distribution

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to Franklin Resources Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023. Hello, my name is Julie and I will be your call operator today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Selene Oh, Head of Investor Relations for Franklin Resources. You may begin.

Selene Oh

Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our quarterly and fiscal year results. Please note that the financial results to be presented in this commentary are preliminary.

Statements made on this conference call regarding Franklin Resources, Inc. which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors are described in more detail in Franklin's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Risk Factors and the MD&A section, of Franklin's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings.

With that, I'll turn the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.