CVR Partners, LP (UAN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 4:42 PM ETCVR Partners, LP (UAN)
CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Roberts - Director, Financial Planning and Analysis and IR

Mark Pytosh - CEO

Dane Neumann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob McGuire - Granite Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the CVR Partners LP Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Roberts, Director of FP&A and IR. Thank you, Mr. Roberts. You may begin.

Richard Roberts

Thank you, Camila. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today are Mark Pytosh, our Chief Executive Officer; Dane Neumann, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of management.

Prior to discussing our 2023 third quarter results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under Federal Securities Laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in our 2023 third

