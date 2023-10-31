Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.23K Followers

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristen Thomas - Investor Relations

Brian Mitts - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt McGraner - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Bonner McDermett - Vice President of Asset & Investment Management

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Katorincek - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NexPoint Residential Trust Q3 2023 Conference Call. I would now like to welcome Kristen Thomas, Investor Relations, to begin the call. Kristen, over to you.

Kristen Thomas

Thank you. Good day, everyone, and welcome to NexPoint Residential Trust's conference call to review the company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. On the call today are Brian Mitts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Matt McGraner, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; and Bonner McDermett, Vice President, Asset and Investment Management.

As a reminder, this call is being webcast at the company's website at nxrt.nexpoint.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Listeners should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements.

The statements made during this conference call speak only as of today's date, and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. This conference call also includes an analysis of non-GAAP financial measures. For a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NXRT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NXRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.