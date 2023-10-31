Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Two Harbors Is Stabilizing

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw its dividend cut by 25% again this year as we predicted due to the volatile and challenging operating environment for mREITs.
  • The company's acquisition of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC is expected to add $25-30 million to earnings in 2024, which is seen as a bullish.
  • Despite the challenges, the dividend seems secure due to widening spreads, the performance of the MSR port, and the new acquisition.
A fleet of colossal cargo ships fills the port of Los Angeles, their massive hulls stretching toward the sky. Laden with containers, they stand as symbols of global trade and interconnected economies.

DanielIngelhart/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) stock we told you that we were avoiding the name because "the dividend was still in jeopardy." Sure enough, the dividend was

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.47K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Gauchoman profile picture
Gauchoman
Today, 6:06 PM
Premium
Comments (161)
You may want to look at the preferred shares. Paying @10%, however do your due diligence. I have a small investment since 2020 and rather pleased with my quarterly dividends to-date.
