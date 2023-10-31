FedEx Corporation: A Beacon Of Resilience And Adaptability Amidst Industry Challenges

Joe Raedle

Summary

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is a global leader in courier delivery and logistics services. FDX revolutionized the industry with its overnight shipping and real-time package tracking. The company operates through various segments, including FDX Express, FDX Ground, and FDX Freight, offering a diverse range of transportation, e-commerce, and business solutions. Renowned for its reliability and innovation, FDX remains a top choice for businesses and individuals globally.

In the rapidly evolving and challenging logistics and delivery sector, FDX has consistently showcased resilience, adaptability, and a forward-thinking approach. With strategic initiatives like the DRIVE program and the "One FedEx" strategy, coupled with its competitive performance metrics relative to peers such as UPS, FDX has positioned itself as a growth-oriented market leader. These factors, combined with its commitment to operational efficiency and revenue quality, make FDX a compelling investment opportunity, leading me to recommend a buy rating for the company.

Investment thesis

FDX navigated a unique operating environment in the first quarter of 2024 reported in September that was characterized by ongoing volume pressures, varying deal dynamics, and notable changes in the competitive landscape. Yet, undeterred by these challenges, the company steadfastly prioritized revenue quality and remained a steadfast partner with its clientele.

During this period, the FDX Ground segment stood out in terms of positive growth. Its revenue grew by 3% compared to the previous year, a commendable feat achieved through a 1% uptick in volume coupled with a 3% surge in yield. This success can be attributed to the company's unwavering focus on revenue quality and operational efficiency. Conversely, the FDX Express segment faced headwinds. Its revenue contracted by 9% year-over-year. Although volume pressures persisted for FDX Express, the decline in total Express volume began to taper off as the quarter advanced.

The company's strategic finesse in managing these diverse segments amidst prevailing challenges underscores its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to both customers and shareholders. The DRIVE initiative, a strategic endeavor aimed at bolstering efficiency and profitability, played a pivotal role in steering the company through these dynamic market conditions. The DRIVE initiatives, which are strategic efforts to improve efficiency and profitability, have begun to show tangible results. As a result of these initiatives, FDX Ground reported its most profitable quarter in its history on an adjusted basis. The adjusted operating income for this segment rose by a remarkable 61%, and the adjusted operating margin expanded by 4.8%, reaching 13.3%.

This surge in profitability was attributed to improvements in yield and significant cost reductions. Notably, FDX Ground managed to decrease its cost per package by more than 2%. On the other hand, FDX Express, despite experiencing a decline in revenue, managed to enhance its operating income. This improvement underscores the effectiveness of the DRIVE initiatives. The adjusted operating income for FDX Express increased by 14%, and its adjusted operating margin expanded by 0.4%, settling at 2.1%. The cost reductions and transformational efforts at FDX Express, which included measures like structural flight reductions, alignment of staffing with volume levels, parking aircraft, and transitioning to one delivery wave per day in the US, more than compensated for the impact of the reduced revenue. It's emphasized that expanding the operating margins and cutting costs at Express will remain a primary focus. FDX Freight, meanwhile, faced a challenging volume environment but managed its costs and revenue quality diligently. Its operating margin declined by 2.9%, yet it remained robust at 21%.

Moving ahead, FDX is embarking on a transformative journey, central to which is the "One FedEx" approach. This strategy aims to unify the company's various arms, leading to better alignment and efficiency. By June 2024, FDX intends to merge FDX Express, FDX Ground, and FDX Services into a singular entity, the Federal Express Corporation. This consolidation is anticipated to streamline overhead costs, refine the company's market approach, and elevate the customer experience.

Parallel to this, FDX is diligently working on its Network 2.0 initiatives. These are tailored strategies designed to optimize operations based on the distinct characteristics of different markets. They've already made strides in this direction, with Network 2.0 being implemented or announced in several regions, including Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. Each of these markets presents its own set of challenges and opportunities, and FDX's adaptive approach ensures they deliver the highest quality of service in every region.

The company's outlook for the fiscal year is also optimistic. Based on their strong performance in the first quarter and projections for the rest of the year, FDX has raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook by $0.50. They now anticipate an adjusted EPS in the range of $17 to $18.50. This upbeat outlook is expected even in the face of a constrained demand environment. Any improvement in demand could potentially lead to greater operating leverage and an upside in earnings, supporting the higher end of their range.

Valuation

Based on my analysis, the target price for FDX is approximately $263. This estimation draws from the management's optimistic guidance for FY24, which anticipates flat to low single-digit growth. For FY25, my projections align with the prevailing market consensus. I believe these guidance and estimations are valid, reflecting FDX's resilience and adaptability in a challenging operating environment. The company's commitment to revenue quality is evident in the growth of the FDX Ground segment and the strategic DRIVE initiative, which underscores their focus on efficiency and profitability. The forthcoming "One FedEx" strategy, aimed at consolidating core segments, coupled with the adaptive Network 2.0 strategy, showcases FDX's innovative approach to operational excellence. Given these strategic endeavors and the company's optimistic outlook, there's a compelling case for FDX's promising revenue outlook.

Own calculation

Among FDX's peers is United Parcel Service (UPS). UPS has a P/E multiple of 13.62, a forward revenue growth rate of negative 0.35%, and an EBITDA margin of 14.5%. In comparison, FDX outperforms in certain key metrics. Its forward revenue growth rate stands at a positive 0.1%, and while its EBITDA margin of 12.36% is slightly lower than UPS's, it's still competitive. Notably, FDX's forward EBITDA growth is a positive 3.62%, contrasting with UPS's decline of 3.5%. Given FDX's superior revenue and EBITDA growth prospects, one could argue that its forward P/E should surpass that of UPS. However, adopting a conservative approach, I've based my calculations on FDX's current P/E, resulting in an implied gain of 15%. Based on these factors, I recommend a buy rating for FDX.

Risk

One potential downside risk to a buy rating for FDX is the increasing competition and potential market saturation in the logistics and delivery sectors. With the rise of e-commerce giants like Amazon developing their own delivery networks and the emergence of local delivery startups, FDX could face challenges in maintaining its market share. This intensified competition could lead to price wars, reduced margins, and the need for increased capital expenditure to innovate and stay ahead, potentially impacting profitability and growth projections.

Conclusion

FDX has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in a challenging operating environment, consistently prioritizing revenue quality and client commitment. The FDX Ground segment stands out as a growth driver, reflecting the company's focus on operational efficiency. The strategic DRIVE initiative further underscores FDX's dedication to efficiency and profitability, with tangible results evident in FDX Ground's recent performance. Concurrently, the company is innovating with the "One FedEx" approach and the Network 2.0 initiatives, both aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing the customer experience. In comparison to peers like UPS, FDX showcases competitive metrics, particularly in forward revenue and EBITDA growth. Given its superior growth prospects and a conservative valuation approach that shows an implied gain of double digits, I recommend a buy rating for FDX.