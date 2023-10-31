Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tennant Company (TNC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 5:05 PM ETTennant Company (TNC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.23K Followers

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lorenzo Bassi - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Dave Huml - President and Chief Executive Officer

Fay West - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Moore - CJS

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti

Tim Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good morning. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Tennant Company's 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you for participating in Tennant Company's 2023 third quarter earnings conference call. Beginning today's meeting is Mr. Lorenzo Bassi, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations for Tennant Company. Mr. Bassi, you may begin.

Lorenzo Bassi

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tennant Company's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

I'm Lorenzo Bassi, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Dave Huml, Tennant's President and CEO; and Fay West, Senior Vice President and CFO.

Today, we will provide you with an update on our third quarter performance. Dave will provide you an update on our operations and enterprise strategy, and Fay will cover our financials. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. An earnings press release and slide presentation that accompanies this conference call are available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, please be advised that our remarks this morning and our answers to questions may contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations of future performance. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those contained in the statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's news release and the documents we filed with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TNC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TNC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.