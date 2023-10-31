Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Camden National Corporation (CAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 5:11 PM ETCamden National Corporation (CAC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.23K Followers

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Dufour - President and CEO

Mike Archer - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Operator

Good day. And welcome to Camden National Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Hannah, and I will be your operator for today’s call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode during today’s presentation. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements are described in the company’s earnings press release and supplemental earnings materials, the company’s 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the forward-looking statements are made.

Any references in today’s presentation to non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide meaningful insights and are reconciled with GAAP in your press release.

Today’s presenters are Greg Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Archer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Greg Dufour. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Dufour

Thank you, Hannah. Good afternoon. And welcome to Canada National Corporation’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. Before I begin my comments about our third quarter performance, I’d like to acknowledge the traumatic events that our communities have faced over the past several

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.