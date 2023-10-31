VNQ: A Weakening Economy And Rising Inflation Data Create Significant Additional Risks

emson/iStock via Getty Images

The economic and investing environment has been very fluid over the last several years. Covid caused the market to crash in 2020, and increasing inflation and now rising rates have also put significant strain on a number of asset classes as well. Today, despite the rate of price increases falling for twelve straight months prior to this August, inflation rates have begun to rise again as well.

There have been few asset classes harder hit during the recent rate cycle caused by rising prices than in real estate. Most real estate investment trusts have been negatively impacted in a significant number of ways since COVID-19 hit in 2020. Today, there are rising occupancy rates in commercial areas, higher borrowing costs, and now increasing signs of a broader economic slowdown as well.

One ETF that has sold off over the last year is the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Data by YCharts

This Vanguard fund is down -9.76% measured by total returns since October of last year, while the S&P 500 has offered investors total returns of 8.53% during the same time period.

I last wrote by this Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund in April of this year. I rated this fund a sell primarily because of my belief that the fund would not be able to return inflation-adjusted income, in addition to the economic headwinds the fund faced. I am downgrading this fund to a rating of strong sell today. the current inflation data suggests that the rate cycle we are in will continue for some time, and there are also growing signs that the economy is deteriorating as well. This Vanguard fund is more susceptible to a recession because of the REIT's significant exposure to the commercial and industrial sectors.

The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund has $27.63 billion in assets under management. The expense ratio is .12%. This fund currently yields 5.04%. The holdings of this fund are 99.17% real estate, .76% communication, .06% technology, .03% financials, and 1.05% cash and cash equivalents. This fund invests primarily in large-cap stocks, with the average market cap of the ETF being $22.4 billion. VNQ has 160 holdings.

This fund's largest holdings are the Vanguard real estate two index fund, Prologis (PLD) and the American Tower Corporation (AMT). The Vanguard real estate two index fund makes up 12.67% of this ETF's holdings, Prologis is 7.5% of the fund's holdings, and the American Tower Corporation is 5.55% of the fund's holdings. This Vanguard real estate two index has more leverage to industrial, retail, and telecom REITs. This smaller Vanguard index fund is also invested in large and medium-cap companies, with the average market cap being $22.4 billion. This index fund's largest real estate holdings are in the healthcare, data center, industrial, and multi-family sectors. The three biggest holdings of this index are Prologis, American Tower, and Equinix (EQIX).

VNQ is overweight the industrial, retail, telecom, and healthcare sector REITs. The ETF's heavier exposure to more cyclical industrial sector and retail spending makes this fund more susceptible to business cycles, and a possible recession.

A list of VNQ's holdings (Vanguard)

The fund seeks to track the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. The real estate portfolio of this fund is invested in 8.6% Data Center REITs, 12.9% in Industrial REITs, 8.2% in Healthcare REITs, 8.8% multi-family residential REITs, 4.5% in office REITs, 6% in other specialized REITs, 12.2% in retail REITs, 6.7% in self-storage REITs, 4.9% in single-family residential REITs, 11.6% in Telecom Tower REITs, and 2.5% in Timber REITs. VNQ also has holdings of .40% in real estate operating companies, .30% in real estate development companies, 2.1% in diversified REITs, 2.8% in hotels and resorts, and .2% in diversified real estate activities.

This Vanguard is more vulnerable than many REITs to a recession because of the fund's higher exposure to the industrial, commercial, and residential real estate sectors. VNQ has 31% of the fund's holdings in these more cyclical sectors. This fund is also susceptible to rising rates as well, since many REITs tend to carry heavier debt loads that become increasingly more expensive to service as rates go up. Rising interest rates also make funds such as VNQ less appealing since the primary appeal of these ETFs to many investors is income, and many low-risk investments in the bond markets are likely to offer better income for some time.

There are also growing signs that the economy is likely to further slow, and the recent inflation data suggests the current rate cycle should continue for some time. Fitch recently revised down the company's global growth estimates to 1.4%, and the ratings agency also revised down growth estimates in the US to just .2%. Rising energy prices and increasing inflation, which has been the trend since August, are likely to further impact economies as well.

A list of Fitch's revised economic estimates (fitchratings.com/campaigns/outlooks/global-economic)

The recent jobs report shows wage growth remains flat, despite the low level of unemployment, and most consumers' savings from the pandemic are now disappearing. Consumer confidence levels have fallen recently as well. The Rate of inflation has also been rising since August, with prices increasing at 3.7% in September, a level significantly above the Fed's stated goal for inflation of 2%.

REITs have performed well in past cycles when rates have been moving higher, but that has been during periods of economic expansion, right now the economy is slowing at the same time prices remain high

The cap rate of most real estate investments, which is the income return on an investment based on the asset value of the property, is now in many cases negative. Debt costs for many REITs are now higher than annual income return.

A list of cap rates (jpmorgan.com/insights/real-estate/commercial-term-lending/cap-rates-explained)

The valuation of most real estate properties changes significantly with even incremental moves in short-term and long-term interest rates, since the cap rates of most REITs are between 4-6%. An even 1% increase in rates from current levels would make the cost of servicing the often high amount of debt these assets have more expensive than the income rate returned from the investment, or the cap rate. A cap rate is determined by dividing a property's net income by its asset value. The best way to value the real estate holdings of this fund is to look at the cap rate, since this calculation focuses on the net value of the properties and the income these assets are providing. With rates rising and the economy slowing the valuation of this fund is too high, this REIT is yielding JUST 5%, which is less than what investors can get from many lower risk fixed income instruments.

Powell has been a reactionary Fed chairman, he was slow to respond to evidence of rising inflation, and he will likely be cautious in ending the current rate cycle. The chairman has stated that he thinks that lowering the rate of inflation will likely be a long-term effort. Just two weeks ago, Powell said, "While the path is likely to be bumpy and take some time, my colleagues and I are united in our commitment to bringing inflation down sustainably to 2 percent."

While there is a scenario where inflation begins to ease significantly, giving the Fed room to pause the current rate cycle, this possibility seems remote. Tensions in the Middle East could ease, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may end soon, causing food and energy prices to drop significantly, Powell would likely consider reversing course, and the lower cost of financing would be a significant benefit to many REITs. Still, the likelihood of both of these wars ending soon or inflation rates dropping dramatically in the near term is likely minimal. The same supply chain and labor shortage issues pushing the price of goods and services higher remain.

REITs performed very well for most of the last two decades when growth rates remained strong and inflation levels and interest rates were low, but the operating environment for these types of companies has changed dramatically over the last two years. With significant turmoil in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine still ongoing, the price of oil which underlies the core of inflation rates is likely to remain high for some time as well. While funds investing in REITs such as VNQ have been some of the best-performing investments in the market for some time, this fund's best days are likely in the past.