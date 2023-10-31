Kameleon007

As US treasury yields finally recovered from QE-era anabiosis, this year, I've been following the US bond market with deep interest. I still hesitate to pick longer-duration US treasuries because the yields don't seem to stabilize, so this led me to exploring short-term US T-bills as a way of tactical cash parking.

There are two primary options in the US short-term bond space for an investor: direct purchase or getting exposure to the bond market through specific ETFs.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) stands out as one of the most cost-effective short-term US bond funds with one of the highest 30-Day SEC Yield, which makes it a competitive choice even despite a somewhat odd approach to managing the fund.

Past Performance Is Fine, Future Performance May Be Much Better

According to the official description, the Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Short Bond Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Index. In turn, the Index measures the performance of US Treasury Obligations with a maximum remaining term to maturity of 12 months. It should be noted that TBLL is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value (NAV).

Simply put, the TBLL fund doesn't target a specific duration profile (0-3 months, 3-12 months, etc). Instead, the fund managers allocate at least 80% of its total assets to short-term bonds that meet the definition of the ICE U.S. Treasury Short Bond Index (i.e. securities with a remaining term to maturity of 12 months or less). The key outcome is that the fund's holdings may fluctuate in terms of maturity between 0-12 months depending on the preference of the fund managers at a certain period of time.

Pretty obviously, TBLL as a short-term bond ETF consists of a mix of Treasury Notes and Treasury Bills:

Now let's take a look at how it compares to similar ETFs. As we can see from the pic below, TBLL has a competitive expense ratio of just 0.08%, just 0.01% worse compared to the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV), which has the lowest expense ratio of the bunch.

With an AUM of $1.47 billion and an inception date more than 6 years ago, TBLL looks fine in terms of hypothetical liquidity risks related to ETFs.

Performance-wise, TBLL has managed to deliver somewhat competitive yields in a range of the last 3 to 12 months. However, BIL and SGOV ETFs still vastly outperform the rest of the ETF selection within the last one to three years.

Despite that the performance difference between TBLL, SGOV, and BIL ETFs is marginal, every percentage point matters when we are speaking of squeezing as much as possible out of a mid-single-digit-yielding investment vehicle.

This is where things get really interesting. I compared the funds based on 30-Day SEC Yield, a measure of a fund's future performance that's used for comparing funds with each other. Here's what I got:

TBLL: 5.28% 30 Day SEC Yield

OPER: 5.30%

BIL: 5.25%

SGOV: 5.17%

BILS: 5.02%

Based on this characteristic, TBLL fund looks very competitive compared to similar funds. While TBLL has 0.02% less yield than The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER), I'd like to remind that OPER's expense ratio is much higher compared to TBLL (0.20% vs. TBLL's 0.08%).

Adjusted for expenses, I can call TBLL a clear winner, at least in the current bond fund landscape.

The Outlook

To understand the future performance of short-term funds like TBLL, we need to address two questions:

How much debt is the US government going to take on in the foreseeable future? More active debt borrowing will mean a higher supply of treasuries amid a constrained demand, which will push yields higher. That will be beneficial for short-term bonds. What's the current stance of the Fed in terms of monetary policy? Does the federal funds rate go up, down, or stay the same?

The US Treasury recently published plans for loans for the next six months:

The US Treasury borrowing table (The US Treasury)

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the US Treasury plans to borrow $776 billion in the market, which is $76 billion less compared to the previous version of the plan, though still definitely a lot.

Additionally, in the first quarter of 2024, the US Treasury plans to borrow $816 billion on the market. Basically, the US government plans to borrow around $0.8 trillion per quarter, which means that the US debt binge doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. That's a positive factor for short-term bonds, as yields will likely stay high in the medium term.

Combined with the Fed's hawkish "higher for longer" stance, the current environment will likely keep US bond yields at a relatively high level. In my opinion, the time for buying long-duration bonds hasn't come yet, because there's no clear indication from the Fed that it is done with hiking rates further. Thus, tactical parking of cash in short-term bonds makes the most sense if you want to time a better entry point in longer-term bonds or stocks.

The Bottom Line

Even though the TBLL fund showed mixed performance over the last several years, under the current circumstances in the bond market, TBLL may turn out to be one of the best, if not the best option to pick if you're looking for a short-term bond ETF.