Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.23K Followers

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Skijus - Vice Principal-Investor Relations

Michael Doss - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Stephen Scherger - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Mike Roxland - Truist

George Staphos - Bank of America

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital

Matt Roberts - Raymond James

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to the Graphics Packaging's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for question and answer at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference call over to our host, Melanie Skijus, Vice Principal of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Melanie Skijus

Good morning and welcome to Graphics Packaging Holding Company's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us on our call today are Mike Doss, the company's President and CEO, and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO.

To help you follow along with today's call, we will be referencing our third quarter earnings presentation, which can be accessed through the webcast and also on the investors section of our website at www.graphicpkg.com.

Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that today's press release, the third quarter earnings presentation and the statements made by our executives include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GPK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GPK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.