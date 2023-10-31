Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BASFY: EU Legislation Adds To Uncertainty

Oct. 31, 2023 6:48 PM ETBASF SE (BASFY), BFFAF
Ellsworth Research profile picture
Ellsworth Research
576 Followers

Summary

  • BASF stock reaches lowest levels since 2009 due to slow macroeconomic environment and European legislation on emissions trading.
  • Carbon reduction goals imposed through legislation create challenges and uncertainties for chemical producers like BASF.
  • BASF aims to achieve more control over costs of raw materials through the relocation of energy sources and investments in renewable energy.
  • Acknowledging the short-term risks, I am holding my position, but keep the dividend aside to reinvest at a later date.

Chancellor Scholz Visits BASF Plant

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

In April I wrote an article titled Staying The Course in which the balance was made up after a tumultuous 2022. Moreover, the strength of the balance sheet was highlighted to illustrate the flexibility management has to execute

This article was written by

Ellsworth Research profile picture
Ellsworth Research
576 Followers
European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BASFY, DOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

In this article I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. Therefore, the content or any information in this article should not be considered investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BASFY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BASFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BASFY
--
BFFAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.