AMD Q3 Mixed Report, Soft Guidance: I'm Staying The Course But Won't Add More (Downgrade)

Jerod Harris

Brief Review of AMD's Q3 2023 Report

Despite beating its top and bottom line expectations for Q3 2023 [revenue: $5.8B vs. est. $5.69B, normalized EPS: $0.7 vs. est. $0.68], Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is slightly lower in the after-hours session as of writing.

In Q3, AMD's total revenue grew by +4% y/y on the back of strong growth in Client revenue, which was partially offset by weakness in gaming and embedded segments. More importantly, AMD's Data Center business was flat y/y (in line with expectations), ending a series of negative prints.

AMD Investor Relations

While AMD's Q3 results are not showcasing an AI boost (similar to Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)), management commentary around the MI300 ramp remains optimistic, with Data Center business set to resume strong double-digit percentage growth in Q4 2023:

We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth driven by demand for our Ryzen 7000 series PC processors and record server processor sales. Our data center business is on a significant growth trajectory based on the strength of our EPYC CPU portfolio and the ramp of Instinct MI300 accelerator shipments to support multiple deployments with hyperscale, enterprise and AI customers. - Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO. We executed well in the third quarter, delivering year-over-year growth in revenue, gross margin and earnings per share. In the fourth quarter, we expect to see strong growth in Data Center and continued momentum in Client, partially offset by lower sales in the Gaming segment and additional softening of demand in the embedded markets - Jean Hu, AMD EVP, CFO and Treasurer (emphasis added).

On the earnings call, Su reiterated that the MI300 accelerator ramp is on track, and said that MI300 will be the fastest product in AMD's history to ramp to >$1B in annual sales. Unfortunately, AMD's Gaming and Embedded (Xilinx) businesses are getting weaker, and set to stay that way or worsen in Q4 2023. In my mind, this is a negative surprise that complicates the investment narrative going into 2024.

AMD Investor Relations

For Q4 2023, AMD is guiding for revenues of $6.1B (+/- $0.3B), which implies further re-acceleration in the business to ~9% y/y growth. However, the consensus estimates for Q4 going into today's report stood at $6.4B, and given the market reactions we have seen thus far in the Q3 earnings season, I am not surprised to see AMD down in the after-hours session on the back of this somewhat disappointing guide.

AMD Investor Relations

In Q3, AMD's non-GAAP gross margin improved to 51% (driven primarily by a sharp rebound in Client segment margins), and according to management's guidance, the non-GAAP gross margin will improve further to 51.5% in Q4. With operating expenses growing at 29% y/y (much faster than revenue and gross profits), AMD's operating margin declined to 22% in Q3 (vs. year-ago period); however, operating margin performance was 200bps better than last quarter.

AMD Investor Relations

On the back of positive revenue growth and margin improvement, AMD generated $297M in free cash flow and returned $511M to shareholders via stock buying during Q3 2023. As of the end of Q3, AMD's net cash balance stood at $3.3B, giving the chip giant a strong financial foundation. With AMD likely to deliver increasing amounts of free cash flows in upcoming quarters, I see no liquidity issues for the foreseeable future.

Overall, AMD delivered a solid double beat for Q3 driven by strength in Client and Data Center businesses; however, this beat was marred by weakness in the Gaming and Embedded segments.

With AMD's Q4 guide falling short of consensus expectations, I believe the stock will remain under pressure in the near term. However, let's reevaluate AMD's long-term risk/reward in light of this mixed earnings report.

Concluding Thoughts: Is AMD A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q3 2023 Earnings?

In light of Nvidia's blowout Q2 report (and high demand for AI chips), I upgraded AMD's 5-year CAGR sales growth expectations from 15% to 25% in our model. While AMD is still not showing that AI bump in sales growth, AMD's data center business is all set to return to rapid growth in upcoming quarters, with demand for AI GPUs set to drive revenues higher [MI300 - AI GPUs guided to deliver $2B revenue in 2024]. With $1T worth of cloud & data center infrastructure set to be replaced over the next 10 years, AMD has a long runway for growth. That said, in order to implement a margin of safety, I am reducing my 5-year growth assumption to 20%.

Here's my updated valuation model for AMD:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

As you can see above, AMD's fair value is $112 per share, which implies an upside of 14% from current levels. Assuming a base case P/FCF exit multiple of ~20x, we get to a 5-year price target of ~$239 per share, which implies a CAGR return of ~20%.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Since AMD's 5-year expected CAGR return fails to exceed my investment hurdle rate of 15%, I am forced to downgrade AMD to a "Hold" rating.

In my mind, AMD is a show-me story after such a mixed bag of an earnings report. While I continue to believe in Lisa Su and her leadership team, we need more evidence that AMD can wrestle a sizeable market share from Nvidia in the AI GPU market, and defend its territory in the CPU market against rivals (primarily, Intel (INTC) and Nvidia).

For now, I am moving to the sidelines on AMD (pausing accumulation); however, if the risk/reward were to improve significantly via a price decline, we would happily add more shares to our long position.

Key Takeaway: I rate AMD a "Hold" at $98 per share

Thank you for reading, and happy investing! Please share any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns in the comments section below or DM me.