Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD Q3 Mixed Report, Soft Guidance: I'm Staying The Course But Won't Add More (Downgrade)

Oct. 31, 2023 7:10 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)4 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s Q3 2023 revenue and EPS beat expectations, but stock is slightly lower in after-hours trading after Q4 guidance fell short of expectations.
  • In this note, we will review AMD's Q3 report and reevaluate its fair value and expected return.
  • While AMD's Data Center business is expected to resume strong double-digit growth in Q4 with the MI300 ramp still on track; we need more evidence to support our long-term projections.
  • To implement a margin of safety, I have lowered my growth assumptions for AMD, and with that adjustment, the stock is now a "Hold" according to TQI's Valuation Model. Read on to learn more.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Quantamental Investor: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Vox Media"s 2023 Code Conference - Day 1

Jerod Harris

Brief Review of AMD's Q3 2023 Report

Despite beating its top and bottom line expectations for Q3 2023 [revenue: $5.8B vs. est. $5.69B, normalized EPS: $0.7 vs. est. $0.68], Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:

How To Invest In This Environment?

In order to navigate this tricky economic period, we are pursuing "Bold, Active Investing with Proactive Risk Management" at our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor". 

Join our community today and take control of your financial future.

LEARN ABOUT THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.51K Followers

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

F
Fobe
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.72K)
I like your title and it reflects my thinking also. Thanks for the article
m
millz1987
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.37K)
I’m not totally up to speed on a lot of things but I still sort of keep track , especially with amd. The biggest surprise to me is the flat data centre revenue.
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Yesterday, 7:21 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.07K)
@millz1987 Data Center was negative for the last few quarters, we're flat y/y now, and starting Q4 AMD's management is seeing double-digit growth. This growth will pick up in 2024 as per the tea leaves shared in the earnings call.
SS1000 profile picture
SS1000
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Premium
Comments (1.11K)
@millz1987 year over year doesn’t matter. Quarter over quarter does with data centers. Data centers two months ago are very different than data centers 14 months ago.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.