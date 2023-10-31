Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merit Medical Caught Up In The Med-Tech Downswing

Oct. 31, 2023 8:07 PM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.26K Followers

Summary

  • Merit Medical delivered another quarter ahead of expectations, with strong growth in peripheral intervention, OEM manufacturing, and endoscopy, driving 7% organic revenue growth coupled with opex leverage.
  • Assets acquired from AngioDynamics are already outperforming initial expectations, and performance in several peripheral and cardiac markets suggests share gains.
  • The pivotal study for the Wrapsody endovascular graft is complete and Merit should be in a position to launch the product before the end of 2024.
  • A new operating plan will come out in February; with significant progress made on margins, I expect a greater focus on growth, including perhaps more M&A.
  • Medical device stocks are derating rapidly, but Merit Medical looks undervalued below the mid-$80s on long-term historical standards.

Cardiovascular Surgery

JazzIRT

Add Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) to the list of medical technology companies that have been caught up in a broad sector derating. Merit Medical shares are down almost 20% since my last article on the company, basically

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.26K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MMSI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MMSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.