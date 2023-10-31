Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 8:28 PM ETONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.24K Followers

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erin Dailey - IR

Sid McAnnally - President and CEO

Caron Lawhorn - SVP and CFO

Curtis Dinan - SVP and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Moreen - Mizuho

Jamieson Ward - Guggenheim Partners

Tanner James - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the ONE Gas 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Erin Dailey. Please go ahead, Ms. Dailey.

Erin Dailey

Thank you, Elliot. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available later today. After our prepared remarks, we are happy to take your questions.

Statements made during this call that might include ONE Gas expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements and are covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to our SEC filings.

Joining us on the call this morning are Sid McAnnally, President and Chief Executive Officer; Caron Lawhorn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Curtis Dinan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

And now I'll turn the call over to Sid.

Sid McAnnally

Thanks, Erin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we discuss our third quarter performance.

Prudent management and operational execution have kept us on track

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OGS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OGS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.