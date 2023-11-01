Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Danieli: Green Thesis And MRO Story For An Almost 0x Multiple

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche is an Italian steel producer and maker of steel plants, positioned to benefit from the massive shift towards low-emission mills, evidenced by only 30% penetration of EAF.
  • The company's business of making steel plants and associated technologies is non-cyclical and has been made relatively stable by secular upgrade and replacement forces.
  • The steel production business is more cyclical but slated for major upgrades and investments to meaningfully improve savings and scale, sinking the ignored non-operating assets.
  • Danieli is highly undervalued, with a net cash balance that almost matches its market cap, and has significant upside potential due to clear plans to invest this ignored cash balance.
  • Backed by resilient longer-term growth and a clear catalyst of profitably investing in the ignored equity bridge, the company is a no-brain buy.
Pouring of liquid molten metal to casting mold using forklift

simonkr

Implicit in the article is that the domestic listing in Milan is being evaluated, not the American one, as it provides ample liquidity. However, the US listings exist for both the savings and the common shares. Do your own due diligence on all

Implicit in the article is that the domestic listing in Milan is being evaluated, not the American one, as it provides ample liquidity. However, the US listings exist for both the savings and the common shares. Do your own due diligence on all

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.1K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DANIELI OFFICINE'S SAVINGS SHARES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

