Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 8:39 PM ETRanpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.24K Followers

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sara Horvath - VP, General Counsel and Secretary

Omar Asali - Chairman and CEO

Bill Drew - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Ranpak Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. There'll be an opportunity for questions at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to your host, Sara Horvath, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, to begin. Please go ahead.

Sara Horvath

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will discuss forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our Form 10-K and our other filings filed with the SEC. Some of the statements and responses to your questions in this conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Ranpak assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak to the company only as of today.

The earnings release we issued this morning and the presentation for today's call are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. A copy of the release has been included in a Form 8-K that we submitted to the SEC before this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PACK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PACK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.