Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Less Money, More Problems: Why VIOV Is A Pass

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VIOV tracks the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index and currently holds 450+ stocks selected based on the ratios of book value, earnings, and sales to price. Fees are 0.15%.
  • Though better than ETFs tracking the Russell 2000 Value Index, VIOV has a profitability problem. Negative earnings are expected for about 16% of the portfolio.
  • Seeking Alpha Factor Grades also highlight this problem. I calculated a 5.59/10 profit score for VIOV, while multi-factor funds like XSVM and DFAT score better and have superior track records.
  • The ETF also features a negative estimated earnings per share growth rate, led by -9.85% for Regional Banks, the fund's largest sub-industry. A lack of growth potential and a questionable valuation are other reasons why VIOV is a pass.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Hand of male putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

marchmeena29

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) is a low-quality ETF with a misleading valuation, evidenced by 16% of the fund by weight having negative expected earnings. Over the last few years, several higher-quality multi-factor ETFs have

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.29K Followers

The Sunday Investor is a Chartered Investment Manager with a Bachelor’s in commerce on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. His insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level go deeper than most to include a set of alternative funds for a range of innovative ETF ideas. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETFs you might be considering as long investments.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder where he manages the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio." Hoya Capital Income Builder helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VIOV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIOV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIOV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.