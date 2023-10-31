Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 31, 2023 9:16 PM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.24K Followers

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joon Huh - Vice President of Investor Relations

Girish Mathrubootham - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Woodside - President

Tyler Sloat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Rob Oliver - Baird

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Ethan Bruck - Wolfe Research

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Company

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Adam Bergere - Bank of America

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Freshworks Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At This time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President, Investor Relations, Joon Huh.

Joon Huh

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Freshworks' third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' President, and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer. The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our third quarter 2023 performance and our financial outlook for our fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshwork's current expectations and estimates about its business and industry, including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainties, management's beliefs, and certain other assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FRSH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRSH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.