Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Hackett Group: Recurring Revenue And High Margins, Valuation Implying Upside

Oct. 31, 2023 11:25 PM ETThe Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • Hackett’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 4%, owing to positive industry tailwinds being partially offset by high competition.
  • The company has achieved an impressive improvement in margins, owing to a repositioning strategy to focus on recurring revenue / high-margin services.
  • We believe margin improvement is sustainable, although it is not clear if revenue growth will improve, given that economic weakness is weighing on the company.
  • HCKT is trading at a NTM FCF yield of 7.6% and a small premium to its historical average NTM EBITDA multiple, implying upside.

Unrecognizable female client listens as female counselor gives advice

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Hackett’s repositioning exercise has differentiated the business well, while significantly enhancing its business model. The benchmarking-consulting cross-selling has shown itself to be impressive already, with greater recurring revenue services positioned

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.54K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HCKT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCKT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HCKT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.