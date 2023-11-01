Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHB: Short- To Mid-Term Investors Should Search For More Selective Opportunities

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • The selloff in equities presents potential buying opportunities for investors of a long-term horizon.
  • The Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF provides diversified exposure to 2,500 of the largest U.S. public companies.
  • Q3 earnings season has shown positive surprises and supports a constructive view on SCHB for the next 1-3 years, balanced by downside risks built from macroeconomic crosscurrents.
  • Technical factors also suggest a neutral outlook for SCHB, with range trading supported in the short to mid term.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Investment brief

The selloff in broad equities has opened the scope for potential allocations to stocks in the long account. For those with a directional view on the market, tactical shorts may even be considered until the market digests the

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.29K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.